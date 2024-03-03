Ram exposes Jagdeo’s misleading value of Exxon’s assets

…2023 financials show US$7B while VP claims US$20B

Kaieteur News – Attorney-at-Law and Chartered Accountant, Christopher Ram has exposed the true value of ExxonMobil Guyana Limited’s (EMGL’s) assets, compared to the highly inflated figure spouted by the key policymaker for the oil sector, Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

During his weekly press conference at Freedom House on February 22, Jagdeo was asked by a reporter from Kaieteur News to list the US$20B in assets owned by EMGL that can be sold in the event of an oil spill, following his previous engagement where he said the company’s assets can be sold to handle those liabilities.

Ram in his weekly column, published in the Stabroek News, titled ‘Every Man, Woman and Child in Guyana Must Become Oil-Minded’ said the VP’s performance in the oversight of the sector leaves much to be desired.

In his 122nd edition, the Chartered Accountant reasoned, “Put under the microscope, the vice president’s performance in the oversight of the sector leaves a whole lot to be desired. This became so painfully obvious in an answer he gave to a newspaper reporter.”

Ram said it was unclear whether Jagdeo wanted to impress the audience with the tone of his voice or if it was because a woman asked the question, or it was simply because the reporter was attached to Kaieteur News. Nonetheless, the Attorney said, “His response exposed his own limitations in oil and gas than was ever so glaring before…never before have so many mistakes been made in so few words by such an elevated office holder. He asked and answered in the negative the question whether the reporter had read the balance sheet of Exxon, advising the reporter to look at the balance sheet but then demonstrated his own unfamiliarity of those numbers but diverting his audience to Hess and Chevron.”

In his response to the question on Exxon’s assets, Jagdeo pointed to the deal between Chevron and Hess. “You’ve heard about the merger between Chevron and Hess. Do you know what’s the value that Hess company was valued at? Do you know? You don’t know, its $60B(US). So the Hess assets are made up mainly 30% shares in Guyana and some assets in the Permian area. So take half of it, say of their global assets half are in Guyana, it’s much more than half, but say half of the $60B is $30B that’s the valuation.”

He noted that this means 70% of the remaining assets would value about $70B. Jagdeo said, “So in the market, the market values not just the assets that are listed but they look at the recoverable reserves everything else. It’s an intangible, you don’t see it…but it has a recoverable value that will bring in, in future years a stream of benefits that would equal way beyond its valuation and that is how companies are often valued on a stock exchange etcetera so effectively if you use just crudely the value that Chevron placed on Hess’ shares in Guyana you have a $100B company in Guyana here, that’s the value of all the shares because they value 30% of the local company at minimum $30B because I’m just taking out half of what they have for their global assets.”

Misleading

Ram explained to readers of his weekly column that as at December 31, 2023, the net assets of ExxonMobil Guyana amounted to US$7B.

The Lawyer also pointed out that Jagdeo’s statement of a merger between Chevron and Hess is also wrong, since it was a takeover by Chevron.

“It was too much to expect vice president to know that if there are changes in the composition of the contractors, the agreement required that such assignment be permitted. Given the challenge by Exxon to the deal, it seems clear that Hess has been pushed aside, in fact if not technically,” Ram said.

He therefore noted, “The errors mounted. The VP challenged the reporter’s knowledge by asking and telling her that she does not know the value that Chevron placed on Hess, and that that figure was US$60M. Wrong again, except if he disregards the small matter of US$7 billion.”

The Chartered Account then went on to expose that the ‘fuzzy math’ of the VP, in his story of the stock market, Hess’ global assets and how much is attributable to Guyana which he put at US$30B.

Ram contended, “The balance sheet to which he pointed the reporter suggested that even the gross assets did not come close to the number, let alone the net assets, which was about one-tenth of that number. Yet, Jagdeo claims that given the ‘value that Chevron placed on Hess’ shares in Guyana, you have a $100 billion company in Guyana’.”

He said it was unexpected that a former Finance Minister to conflate stock market price with asset price.

Ram concluded, “He (Jagdeo) completely evaded the question about Exxon’s US$20 billion and gives a lesson to the reporter that is wrong. But there is also a fundamental issue – Jagdeo expects the book value of an oil company to pay for the environmental disaster involving those very assets. Perhaps he was talking rather than thinking.”