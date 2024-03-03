Latest update March 3rd, 2024 1:15 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Radio Latinisima Guyana is back

Mar 03, 2024 Features / Columnists, News

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur- Latinisima Guyana is an online radio station that was created in July 2021 by Venezuelan Broadcaster, Miguel Linero and his wife Maria.

Miguel Linero and his wife Maria.

Miguel Linero and his wife Maria.

Unfortunately, the online radio was offline briefly following unforeseen circumstances which involved the theft of its equipment for broadcasting but it is back and Linero promises that Latinisima Guyana will be bigger and better.

 

He told Kaieteur News that the communication platform was created to meeting the demands of a growing Spanish speaking migrant population from Cuba and Venezuela.

 

Linero explained that one of its purposes was to introduce the Latin culture, music, and its people to their Guyanese brothers and sisters.

 

This time around, Latinisima will not only be for entertainment purposes but will also feature programmes to educate the mass in Guyana, through and current events.

“ There will be a Christian programme, it will be as a medium to circulate important information, especial to Spanish migrants spread across Guyana”, Linero said

 

He explained that one of the programmes that will feature on its return is one that educate the migrants, on immigration details, the laws of the country and other things they need to know while living in Guyana.

 

Linero says that he would like not only for latinisima Guyana to be online and across social media platforms but also on Guyana’s airwaves.

 

He is hoping that the Guyanese Government will support the initiative in granting Radio Latinisima Guyana its licence to be on the airwaves.

 

For now, you can listen to Latinisima Guyana @www.latinisimaguyana.com, or via the Google Play Store App, Latinisima Guyana.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Mar. 01st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Leaders prostituting Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Mohamed impress with 4 goals as Kelloggs U14 Indoor Hockey continues

Mohamed impress with 4 goals as Kelloggs U14 Indoor Hockey continues

Mar 03, 2024

…Payne and King also register hat-tricks Kaieteur Sports – The GHB/Kelloggs Boys and Girls Under-14 Indoor Developmental Hockey Leagues witnessed victories for HHC Junior Jets, HHC Hatchets,...
Read More
FIDE Deputy President to attend CARICOM Classic Chess Tournament Opening

FIDE Deputy President to attend CARICOM Classic...

Mar 03, 2024

GBA’s ‘National Academy and Learn to Box’ Programme start March 25

GBA’s ‘National Academy and Learn to Box’...

Mar 03, 2024

Rose Hall Town, Albion to contest U-23 finale at Bush Lot West Berbice today

Rose Hall Town, Albion to contest U-23 finale at...

Mar 03, 2024

Leguan Island youths benefit from Project ‘Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana’

Leguan Island youths benefit from Project...

Mar 03, 2024

West Indies clinch Plate Finals glory

West Indies clinch Plate Finals glory

Mar 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]