Radio Latinisima Guyana is back

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur- Latinisima Guyana is an online radio station that was created in July 2021 by Venezuelan Broadcaster, Miguel Linero and his wife Maria.

Unfortunately, the online radio was offline briefly following unforeseen circumstances which involved the theft of its equipment for broadcasting but it is back and Linero promises that Latinisima Guyana will be bigger and better.

He told Kaieteur News that the communication platform was created to meeting the demands of a growing Spanish speaking migrant population from Cuba and Venezuela.

Linero explained that one of its purposes was to introduce the Latin culture, music, and its people to their Guyanese brothers and sisters.

This time around, Latinisima will not only be for entertainment purposes but will also feature programmes to educate the mass in Guyana, through and current events.

“ There will be a Christian programme, it will be as a medium to circulate important information, especial to Spanish migrants spread across Guyana”, Linero said

He explained that one of the programmes that will feature on its return is one that educate the migrants, on immigration details, the laws of the country and other things they need to know while living in Guyana.

Linero says that he would like not only for latinisima Guyana to be online and across social media platforms but also on Guyana’s airwaves.

He is hoping that the Guyanese Government will support the initiative in granting Radio Latinisima Guyana its licence to be on the airwaves.

For now, you can listen to Latinisima Guyana @www.latinisimaguyana.com, or via the Google Play Store App, Latinisima Guyana.