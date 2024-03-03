Opposition accuses Govt. of excluding it in naming nominees for GNBA, other state boards

Kaieteur News – The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) on Saturday accused the government of excluding it from naming nominees for the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) and other state appointed boards.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, the Opposition said it has noted that on February 15, 2024, the government gazette the list of new members of the GNBA while adding that the APNU+AFC was not invited to present a nominee for the board.

“By law,” the Opposition said that “it is entitled to name a nominee.”

The party lamented that, “As in the case in the previous two appointment cycles, we were again not informed.”

“Were the PPP government genuine about inclusion,” the APNU+AFC said it would have followed the practice of inviting the Opposition to be represented on a wide range of state boards, authorities, and commissions – whether or not the relevant statutes so dictate.”

The party said, “The PPP has stubbornly refused to do so, preferring to engage in the politics of exclusion.”

According to the Opposition, its representation on boards is a practice that originated over two decades ago through several high-level bilateral talks between the major parties.

The party explained that “All parties had then agreed that the presence of the Opposition on State Boards promotes inclusivity and transparency in government. Unlike the PPP, which boycotted all state boards after its electoral defeat in 2015, the APNU+AFC Coalition has communicated no such position after the last election.”

“We call on citizens, civil society, the diplomatic community and other international stakeholders to note this and other acts of PPP bad governance. As the next government, we pledge to the Guyanese people that we will honour the principle of inclusivity in the composition of state boards,” the statement added.