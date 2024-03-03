Mohamed impress with 4 goals as Kelloggs U14 Indoor Hockey continues

…Payne and King also register hat-tricks

Kaieteur Sports – The GHB/Kelloggs Boys and Girls Under-14 Indoor Developmental Hockey Leagues witnessed victories for HHC Junior Jets, HHC Hatchets, SHC Minnions, SHC Sensations, and OFHC Divas in their recent matchups at the Queen’s College Authorium on Camp Road. The second play-day of the competition featured an exciting lineup of five matches, comprising two in the Boys category and three in the Girls category.

In the Boys Group-A division, SHC Minnions delivered an impressive performance, defeating OFHC Dominators 6-0. Fayed Mohamed led the charge with a remarkable four-goal display, finding the net in the 2nd, 10th, 11th, and 14th minutes. Jaron Isadore (4’) and Ezekiel Moses (14’) added to the goal tally, securing a convincing win.

Meanwhile, in Group-B, HHC Hatchets dominated Queens College with an 8-0 victory. Michael Payne and Shawn King each scored hattricks, while Trevon McLean opened the scoring in the second minute. Payne continued his impressive form, adding two more goals, and King contributed another, sealing a comprehensive win for The Hatchets.

Switching to the Girls League, HHC Junior Jets showcased their dominance by thrashing Queens College 7-0. Ariel Adamas scored twice (5th and 10th minute), Trinity Greaves also added a double (11th and 12th minute), and goals from Amya Norville, Veronica Paul, and Ciara Leslie secured a resounding victory over QC. While in another two matchup, SHC Sensations humbled OFHC Divas 2-0, with Kaiyra Scott and Carenza Copeland each contributing a goal. OFHC Divas, however, bounced back with a well-deserved victory against QC, scoring twice in the first half with goals from Keitanna Percial (1’) and Tinashe Henry (4’ and 11’).

The 2024 leagues are set to continue on March 15 at the Queen’s College Authorium, with matches kicking off at 4:30 pm.