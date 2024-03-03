Magistrate denies bail to robbery accused who was charged twice in one month for same offence

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old man was on Friday denied bail when he appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a robbery charge, the second such charge within a month.

The man, Shaquane George, was granted bail a month ago for a similar offence but when he appeared on Friday before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, where the new charge was read to him, bail was denied.

It is alleged that on February 22, 2024 George robbed Chris Franklin, while in the company of another, of a 30-pennyweight silver chain valued $80,000, one black wallet valued $1000 and $7600 cash.

The prosecution objected to bail on the grounds that George, while on bail for the first robbery allegedly committed another.

The court was informed that on January 23, 2024, George was accused of committing a similar offence and was granted $60,000 bail when he appeared at the Magistrates’ Court on January 26, 2024.

Senior Magistrate Daly denied George bail based on the facts presented before the court.

The accused is scheduled to return to court on April 5, 2024.