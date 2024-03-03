Latin Artiste passionate about representing Guyana on world stage

By Shervin Belgrave

kaieteur- A Venezuelan born female artiste, Issibaby, draped herself in Guyana flag last week during a video shoot with an international star, Jimena Araya.

The video was filmed in Guyana at Durban Park along Homestretch Avenue and because of the star’s influence globally, the video will premiere on the international stage.

Issibaby is a member of The Bad Family Music and one would believe that she would have used the opportunity to showcase another success for Venezuela but instead she chose to ensure the Guyana flag was featured.

According to Issibaby, she is Guyanese now and it’s her way of repaying the country for accepting her.

“I am very passionate about representing Guyana, I love the country and the people”, she said.

IssiBaby whose real name is Nosliannys Isabel Menendez left her hometown, San Felix, Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela and travelled to neighbouring Guyana in 2020.

IssiBaby had told The Waterfalls in a previous interview that she began pursuing her dreams at the age of 18 by writing songs and recording them, but migrating to Guyana was the launching pad for her career.

She was 23-years-old when she arrived in the country and within a matter of months, local artists in Guyana became aware of her talent and she became the Spanish singing sensation in the country.

IssiBaby made a grand entrance into the Guyanese music industry through collaboration with popular local artiste Ezan Benzy in the remix of his song Boujee Hardball.