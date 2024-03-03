Latest update March 3rd, 2024 1:15 PM

Govt. to spend $482M on new SOCU building

Mar 03, 2024

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs is preparing to spend some $482 million to construct a new office building for the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) of the Guyana Police Force.

The project was revealed at the recent reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration (NPTAB) where a total of 24 contractors have applied for the contract.

Notably, the ministry is also planning to build a new fire station at Wisroc in Region 10 at an estimated cost of $149,967,897, and another fire station at Charity on the Essequibo Coast which is estimated to cost $$149,967,897

These projects will form part of the $44.8 billion the Home Affairs Ministry was allocated in this year’s budget.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Construction of Wisroc Fire Station, Region 10.

Construction of Charity Fire Station, Region Two.

Construction of SOCU building, Guyana Police Force.

Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS)

Renovation of GNBS Sub-office at Lethem, Region Nine.

Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)

Supply and delivery of one 5.0 MVA interbus pad mounted distribution transformer for Albion Estate Power.

