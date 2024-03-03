Exxon’s gas data not updated in over 4 months on Govt’s website

Latest update March 3rd, 2024 1:15 PM
Kaieteur News – Data on the amount of gas flared, re-injected and used by oil giant, ExxonMobil has not been updated on the government’s petroleum website in over four months.
The Data Centre that was launched as part of the Petroleum Management Programme was last updated on October 31, 2023 with information relative to gas production.
This website provides key updates on the number of barrels of oil produced at the three operational projects- Liza One and Liza Two, and Payara- operations in the Stabroek Block, as well as the daily reported amount of gas produced, gas injected, flared gas and gas used for fuel. It also gives an overview on the Brent Crude prices and the amount of water produced and injected.
The portal is usually updated at the end of each month; however, the Data Centre has been starved of recent updates.
A closer look at the already non-user-friendly graphs on the website displays outdated information on not only gas, but for injected water, last updated in December 2023.
Similarly, data on daily oil production was not updated to the portal since December 31, 2023.
The lack of timely updates on the website is not new, as it was previously reported that the Data Centre was not receiving timely updates on Exxon’s flaring of gas in 2022, at a time when the company was experiencing mechanical difficulties with its equipment. This had sparked serious concern among stakeholders, who questioned the reason for delayed updates.
Kaieteur News was finally directed to the Petroleum Management website in 2022, amid pressure from transparency activists on the release of data relating to oil production here.
The failure by the Ministry of Natural Resources to however update the website defeats the purpose of the portal to keep Guyanese informed on the exploitation of the oil and gas resources. It also brings the government’s commitment to transparency into question.
Last November, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo issued a directive to the Ministry of Natural Resources to address the issues with the website. His call for action came after multiple reports by this newspaper about the pressing need to ensure transparency and reliable information sharing on the oil sector.
The Ministry of Natural Resources has been under scrutiny for some time due to the recurring problems with the website, especially its data centre. It was reported at that time that there was incomplete and fragmented upload of oil production data for the months of August and September. Notably, data for August 31 and September 30 was conspicuously absent. In addition, the detailed breakdown of production, which is typically included in monthly updates, was missing in the September release. Clear and consistent data are essential for transparency advocates to assess the situation accurately and making informed judgments.
