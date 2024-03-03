Citizens must exercise caution as upsurge in grass fires noticed – Fire Service

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service is reiterating that citizens exercise extreme caution when it comes to fires and taking measures to prevent fires, as there has been an upsurge in bush and grass fires lately.

In an advisory released on Saturday via its Facebook Page, the Fire Service said that, “Following a recent upsurge of brush and grass fires the Guyana Fire Service is urging citizens to exercise extreme caution and take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of fires. Please refrain from any activities that could potentially spark fires, such as deliberately setting grass or garbage on fire, discarding cigarettes, or using equipment that generates heat or sparks in dry vegetation areas.”

The advisory stated that if a person should, “notice any signs of smoke or fire, do not hesitate to report it immediately to the Fire Service via 912, your Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Regional Democratic Council, Toshaos or Village Leaders.”

The Fire Service added that persons should, “ensure that your property is adequately prepared for fire prevention by clearing away dry vegetation, maintaining defensible space, and having fire extinguishing tools readily available. Let’s all work together to keep our communities safe from the threat of fires.”

On February 29, 2024, the Fire Service released two statements on its Facebook page speaking to two fires. One being a grass fire at UG Road that they were able to contain and a wildfire that was affecting the residents of Nappi in the interior.

According to the Fire Service at approximately 10:54hrs on Thursday, they received reports of a grass fire at University of Guyana Road, Turkeyen. “Acting swiftly, firefighters were dispatched to the scene, and their prompt response has been crucial in containing the blaze. Water tender #85, under the command of Section Leader King from Headquarters, and Land Rover #7, under the command of Section Leader Sparman from West Ruimveldt Fire Station, along with water tender #105 and twenty-two (22) firefighters, arrived at the location by 11:20 a.m., ready to tackle the inferno. The fire previously threatened three buildings in the vicinity. However, firefighting efforts managed to contain the fire.”

On the same day the firefighters in Lethem were combating wildfires that have devastated the savannahs and farmlands in the area, impacting the residents of Nappi. “Support is being provided by the Regional Administration, Agriculture Ministry, Ministry of Health, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force, and local villagers,” the Fire Service said.