$603M in contracts awarded to build call centres in Reg. 5

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) will be spending approximately $603,925,377 to construct two call centres in Region Five.

According to information provided on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s (NPTAB) website, the two call centres will be constructed in Mahaicony and Hope Town.

NPTAB revealed that it awarded a $338,097,210 contract to Mac Junior International to execute the project in Mahaicony, while D. Chowkai & Sons Construction will be building the centre in Hope Town for $265,828,167. NPTAB noted that both projects were awarded on February 21, 2024.

With some four call centres constructed last year and these two coming onboard, it was reported that the call centres will be vital communication hubs, enhancing public access to essential services.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) had reported that the government aims to create over 15,000 jobs across the country by 2025 through this booming Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector, driving economic growth and local opportunities. With its ideal location near the Americas, favourable time zone, and educated young workforce, Guyana is becoming a magnet for BPO companies seeking a competitive edge.

The Guyana Office for Investment, the article noted, conducted studies in several regions including Regions Two, Three, Five, Six and Ten to assess the region’s potential for the expansion of BPO outlets. With positive findings, the government is undertaking the construction of call centres nationwide.

In his budget presentation in January, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had mentioned that the BPO sector is a major employer, creating more jobs than most other sectors in the country and, in particular, jobs that are especially popular with the female workforce and that provide an entry point into the world of work in a technology based environment. Recognising the sector’s job creation potential, he noted that the government will continue to support the development and expansion of the sector in Guyana.

He further stated that since the liberalisation and creation of a competitive telecommunications sector, mere months after the PPP/C Government resumed office in 2020, the government has seen an extremely significant reduction in the cost of bandwidth, allowing for the expansion of the call centre industry and the promise of job creation.

Singh added that in 2019, call centres paid US$950 per megabit of data and today that price is US$50 or lower, thereby lowering the cost of bandwidth by approximately 95 percent, making communication cost in Guyana amongst the most competitive in the call centre industry. As a result, since resuming office in 2020, almost 2,000 BPO jobs have been created, he related.