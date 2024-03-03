$603M in contracts awarded to build call centres in Reg. 5

Latest update March 3rd, 2024 1:15 PM
Mar 03, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water through the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) will be spending approximately $603,925,377 to construct two call centres in Region Five.
According to information provided on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s (NPTAB) website, the two call centres will be constructed in Mahaicony and Hope Town.
NPTAB revealed that it awarded a $338,097,210 contract to Mac Junior International to execute the project in Mahaicony, while D. Chowkai & Sons Construction will be building the centre in Hope Town for $265,828,167. NPTAB noted that both projects were awarded on February 21, 2024.
With some four call centres constructed last year and these two coming onboard, it was reported that the call centres will be vital communication hubs, enhancing public access to essential services.
The Department of Public Information (DPI) had reported that the government aims to create over 15,000 jobs across the country by 2025 through this booming Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector, driving economic growth and local opportunities. With its ideal location near the Americas, favourable time zone, and educated young workforce, Guyana is becoming a magnet for BPO companies seeking a competitive edge.
The Guyana Office for Investment, the article noted, conducted studies in several regions including Regions Two, Three, Five, Six and Ten to assess the region’s potential for the expansion of BPO outlets. With positive findings, the government is undertaking the construction of call centres nationwide.
In his budget presentation in January, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with the responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had mentioned that the BPO sector is a major employer, creating more jobs than most other sectors in the country and, in particular, jobs that are especially popular with the female workforce and that provide an entry point into the world of work in a technology based environment. Recognising the sector’s job creation potential, he noted that the government will continue to support the development and expansion of the sector in Guyana.
He further stated that since the liberalisation and creation of a competitive telecommunications sector, mere months after the PPP/C Government resumed office in 2020, the government has seen an extremely significant reduction in the cost of bandwidth, allowing for the expansion of the call centre industry and the promise of job creation.
Singh added that in 2019, call centres paid US$950 per megabit of data and today that price is US$50 or lower, thereby lowering the cost of bandwidth by approximately 95 percent, making communication cost in Guyana amongst the most competitive in the call centre industry. As a result, since resuming office in 2020, almost 2,000 BPO jobs have been created, he related.
Leaders prostituting Guyana
Mar 03, 2024…Payne and King also register hat-tricks Kaieteur Sports – The GHB/Kelloggs Boys and Girls Under-14 Indoor Developmental Hockey Leagues witnessed victories for HHC Junior Jets, HHC Hatchets,...
Mar 03, 2024
Mar 03, 2024
Mar 03, 2024
Mar 03, 2024
Mar 03, 2024
Venezuelan Actress and DJ, Jimena Araya Kaieteur- Jimena Araya popularly known as Rosita was in Guyana last week performing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]