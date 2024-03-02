What is the real motive of The Opposition and its acolytes?

Dear Editor,

When you take a good look at the Opposition and their associates you get the clear message that these individuals and groups are on a campaign to impoverish this country and return it to the backwater state of yesteryear. At the onset of our sovereign wealth there has been an inundated rush by the forces of doom to either stop or bring an end any developmental good of our nation. Hardly a day passes that something negative is not said or done to sabotage The Government of the day.

The naysayers are everywhere and, in every fabric, to undermine our nationwide drive to progress. They have resigned themselves into that diabolical place to painfully underdevelop and demoralize this country.

The list is long, but I have itemized a few of these:

The Opposition voted down a comprehensive Budget 2024, with special emphasis placed on Oil and gas. This was a cold calculated effort to cripple The Government, by removing all sourcing of funds to energize capital works.

The Opposition voted down the gas to shore energy project claiming that it was too expensive to build one, in addition, that it would not make any significant changes to the national energy grid. Note well, the gas under review is at present being wasted either by flaring or being reinjected into the earth, in either scenario that natural gas is lost forever, and the country is bereft of its valuable uses.

Opposition voted down The Amaila HEP Project, a renewable energy supply project that would redound to the benefit of all of Guyana. Ever since 2015 Amaila would have gone a great way in satisfying our energy needs. Guyana, would have been the proud recipients of cheaper, reliable and cost-efficient energy for years to come. All of this came to an abrupt end when The PNC Led Coalition came to office.

One so-called environmentalist Mrs. Deane-Hughes took the government to court to order The International Oil Extractor Exxon Mobil to immediately cease Oil extraction here.

So-called environmentalist Melinda Janki issued a letter to The American lending agency to block all funds for the building of the Gas to Shore Project

Opposition vehemently opposes the reopening of and continuing development of the Sugar Industry. Sugar has been a sure historical pillar in piloting this country in its worst of times and would be a notable feature in our economic diversification effort in the avoidance of the Dutch Disease affecting us.

Opposition Forces is on a campaign, demanding that The Government stop all infrastructural works aimed at modernizing the economy and focus their attention and funding on APNU Strongholds.

While casting down the Oil industry, Opposition Forces are demanding that monies from the Sovereign Wealth Fund should be spent on striking teachers only, or for them to be disproportionately enriched over and above all other sectors in the economy.

So called International Environmentalists wants Exxon Mobil to report to them before any development could take place in Guyana, this is unheard of in the civilized world.

Opposition forces are just waiting in the sidelines for negative things to take place, so that they may gloat in it. They keep lamenting the fact that an Oil spill that would cause massive destruction hasn’t taken place yet. It is a morbid campaign waged on the people of Guyana, and an attempt to gain maximum attention to their diabolical cause.

Either the Opposition and its allies believe that Guyanese are plain stupid or that their doomsday formulas would cripple the government. In either scenario these naysayers and prophets of doom would not stop this country from moving forward. Ten major projects – and there may be more – have been callously voted down and the naysayers continue in their campaign to tear down and destroy.

So, we ask the question, where is the patriotism? Where’s the love of country the naysayers so claim to have?

But they will not succeed in turning back the hand of progress, this is not going to happen, because we are determined to build our country, and to make it one of the best. We stand committed, as hand in hand with our government we will press onwards to build a prosperous country.

This does not mean that there would not be mistakes made, far from it, there are pitfalls that lie ahead, and mistakes could surface their way into our vocabulary, but resolve the right, that if we do not know, we shall seek advice on the way forward from reputable sources. Guyana is on an upward trajectory, and nothing is going to stop us now.

Respectfully Submitted,

Neil Adams