New Police headquarters at Eve Leary estimated to cost $1.4B

Mar 02, 2024 News

An 'artist impression' (3D) of the new Guyana Police Force headquarters, to be built at Eve Leary, Georgetown.

Kaieteur News – Having been allocated $44.8 billion from this year’s budget, the Ministry of Home Affairs is preparing to spend approximately $1.4 billion of its allocation to construct a new headquarters admin building for the Guyana Police Force (GPF) at Eve Leary, Georgetown.

This was revealed at the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. At the opening, it was disclosed that 15 contractors have applied for the contract all of whom submitted bids higher than that of the engineer’s estimate of $1,439,031,474.

Kaieteur News understands that the new headquarters building will be a modern five- storey structure.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Construction of a five-storey Headquarter Admin Building, GPF-Eve Leary.

