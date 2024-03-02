Latest update March 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

New Amsterdam Boxing Gym gets gear

Mar 02, 2024 Sports

Ninvalle hands over the equipment to NABG head coach and former national champion Jeff Roberts (left). National coach Lennox Daniels is at right.

Kaieteur Sports – The newly formed New Amsterdam Boxing Gym yesterday received gear from President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle.

The gear will be used to assist the Region Six gym in its preparation for local and international tournaments. NABG had its baptism (participated with four boxers) when the GBA hosted an International Development tournament this week at the National Gymnasium.

