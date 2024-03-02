New Amsterdam Boxing Gym gets gear

Latest update March 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 02, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The newly formed New Amsterdam Boxing Gym yesterday received gear from President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle.
The gear will be used to assist the Region Six gym in its preparation for local and international tournaments. NABG had its baptism (participated with four boxers) when the GBA hosted an International Development tournament this week at the National Gymnasium.
