Convict pleads guilty to seven counts of Robbery Under Arms charges; says he was on ‘Molly’

Weeks of being released from jail…

Kaieteur News – Weeks after being released from jail, a convict pleaded guilty to seven counts of Robbery Under Arms (RUA) charges when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Matthew Sylvain of Lot 14 Melanie, East Coast Demerara (ECD) appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly where two RUA charges were read to him. He also appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs -Marcus, where five other RUA charges were read to him.

Sylvain reportedly committed the crimes between February 21, 2024 and February 27, 2024.

Magistrate Daly read the RUA charges, which stated that on February 27, 2024, at a Chinese restaurant, located on Hadfield Street, Georgetown and Louisa road, Sylvain, while being in company of another, and armed with a dangerous weapon that being a gun, robbed Adela Dosantos of one gold ring valued $24,000, one silver and diamond ring valued $120,000 and US$300 in cash (GYD$60,000), totaling the sum of $204,000.

Sylvain is also accused of robbing Shelly Peters of one gold chain valued $370,000, $13,700 cash and TTD$2,770 cash (GYD$67,000), total value being $421,400.

The prosecutor related that on February 27, 2024, the victims went to a Chinese restaurant, located at Hadfield Street on Louisa Road, where they were confronted by Sylvain. Upon his approach to Peters, he aggressively snatched the gold chain she had around her neck, and proceeded to relieve her of her valuables, whilst pointing a handgun towards her. Following that, he demanded that Dosantos hand over her belongings. After the victims complied with Sylvain’s request, he made good his escape on a motorcycle with his accomplice.

Notably, the court heard that the accused was previously sentenced to four months’ imprisonment by Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess, for the offence of escaping lawful custody. In addition to that, Sylvain was also on remand for armed robbery in 2023, however the matter was dismissed. He was released from prison in January, 2024.

The accused pleaded guilty with explanation to both RUA charges. Sylvain explained that he was not in the right state of mind during the robbery.

“I was under the influence of Molly,” he said, whilst noting he cannot remember precisely what occurred during the robbery.

Magistrate Daly sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment on each charge.

Meanwhile, Sylvain also appeared before Acting Chief Isaacs-Marcus and pleaded guilty to five other RUA charges.

The RUA charges stated that on February 21, 2024 at Lot 56 Back Street, Peters Hall, ECD, Sylvain whilst in the company of another, robbed Delon Mcbeth of one blue and black 110 Haejue motorcycle, valued $211,000.

The Prosecutor stated that on February 21, 2024, around 20:25hrs, McBeth left home to run some errands, while returning home he observed Sylvain and another male on a scooter following him. However, he proceeded to go home, as he reached his house and entered his yard to park the motorcycle; Sylvain came off the scooter and pulled out a handgun, and then robbed him of his (Mcbeth) motorcycle.

Another RUA charge leveled against Sylvain, related that on February 22, 2024, at Enmore ECD, acting in consort with others, and armed with a handgun, he robbed a Chinese Supermarket.

The charge stated that Sylvain robbed Wei Zu Chen, a Chinese national of $500,000, two bottles of Johnny Walker whiskey valued $20,000, one bottle of Hennessy cognac valued $25,000, two haversacks valued $10,000, one carton of Pall Mall cigarettes valued $6000, and a quantity of Digicel and GTT phone cards valued $100,000, total valued being $661,000. It is also alleged that Sylvain robbed Shantie Mohan, a staff of the said supermarket of a Samsung cell phone valued at $75,000.

Additionally, another charge stated that on February 27, 2024 at Triumph, ECD, while being in the company of another and armed with a handgun, Sylvain robbed Danian Simon of two Samsung cell phones valued $104,000, a quantity of gold jewelries valued $1, 512, 000, and $66,000 in cash, total value being $1,682,000. He also robbed Stephen Gopaul of a quantity of gold jewelries valued $1,512,000 and $66,000 in cash, total value being $1.5 million.

The prosecutor highlighted to the court that both victims were in the process of conducting business, that is to say Simon was at the business place of Gopaul, who is a gold smith. As Simon took his gold jewelry to be examined and cleaned by Gopaul, both of them were held at gun-point by Sylvain and another male relieved them of their valuables. The duo then made good their escape on a motorcycle.

To this end, on February 28, 2024, at about 09:00hrs, ranks of the Criminal Investigation Department’s special patrol, received certain information about a male who was suspected to be involved in a series of RUA, and was hiding out in a house at Lot 14 Melanie, ECD.

Ranks then went to the said location, where Sylvain was found. Upon his apprehension, Sylvain was shown the video footage, which showed him committing the act. He was told of the allegation leveled against him, to which he admitted.

A gold chain with the name ‘Gabby’ and a Samsung cell phone were recovered, and identified as Simon’s property.

Thereafter Sylvain was escorted to the Cove and John Police station, where he was placed in custody.

During the court proceedings, Sylvain pleaded with the court to be lenient with him. He listed several factors why he committed the acts. He said it was bad influence; not finding a job; the need of money and he claimed he was not in the right state of mind.

Considering the accused’s statements, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus requested a probation report and that the accused receive psychiatric help.

The case was then adjourned to March 15, 2024 for reports and sentencing.