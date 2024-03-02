Latest update March 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Clarification on land donation

Mar 02, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Lands and Survey Commission should provide the survey plan for Transport #337 of 1887 to verify Quintin Hogg’s land donation to the Mayor and City Council. It’s unclear why GLSC is reluctant to present this critical piece of information.

Unfortunately, GLSC’s statement published in the Guyana Chronicle on January 20, 2024, contains inaccuracies that may mislead the public. GLSC erroneously claims that Lots 1 and 2 of Plantation Thomas were part of the allocation granted to the colonial authority in 1863. However, the official gazette of August 27, 1864, and transport issued in 1864 confirm that they were not included.

Moreover, GLSC’s claim that Lot 2, comprising 15 acres, was transferred to Quintin Hogg is also incorrect. The official gazette, transport of 1864, and Chalmers’ diagram prove that Lot 2 is only five acres with a right of drainage to the land through Cummings Canal.

Additionally, GLSC claims that the council’s property is south of Woolford Avenue, which is impossible since it is smaller than Hogg’s donation.

Given these discrepancies, the central and municipal governments must resolve this issue urgently and prevent it from escalating to a judicial process.

Sincerely yours,

Lelon Saul

Lt Col (Ret’d)

Councillor

