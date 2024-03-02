Annual Survival Golf Tournament Tees off this Weekend at the LGC

Kaieteur Sports – Calling all golfers, the highly anticipated annual Survival Golf tournament returns this weekend, promising two days of thrilling competition on March 2nd and 3rd. Players have the unique opportunity to choose their preferred day of play, ensuring maximum participation and flexibility.

Hosted at the Lusignan Golf Club, the tournament will feature Medal play over 18 holes, with competitors divided into two flights based on handicap: 0-13 and 14-28. A plethora of prestigious prizes awaits, including:

1st Place Trophy (Overall Best Net Winner)

1st Place Trophy (0-13 Handicap)

1st Place Trophy (14-28 Handicap)

Longest Drive Trophy

Nearest to Pin Trophy

Consolation Prizes for 2nd to 4th place in each flight

Tee times are set for 8:00am sharp on both Saturday and Sunday, ensuring an early start to the excitement. In adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols, all participants are reminded to observe necessary practices throughout the event.

Players are kindly advised to connect with the club’s manager on the day of the tournament to collect scorecards, settle tournament fees, and proceed to their allocated tee boxes promptly for the 8:00am tee-off.

The prize giving ceremony is scheduled for 1:30pm on Sunday, where champions will be celebrated and accolades presented.

Don’t miss out on this electrifying golfing extravaganza. Join the Lusignan Golf Club for a weekend of camaraderie, competition, and celebration! A release from the club informed.