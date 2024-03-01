Three Int’l firms partner with local consultants to oversee construction of new Wismar Bridge

Latest update March 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Three international consultancy firms out of Italy, India and Kuwait have partnered with local companies and have submitted bids to supervise the construction of the New Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge in Region 10. At the recent reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that four bids were received for the Ministry of Public Works project. The four firms who submitted bids are Al-habshi Engineering Consultants Office , a company from Kuwait that joined venture with local company CB & Associates Inc.; Rites Limited from India that partnered with local company Kalitech Inc.; Beston Consulting Inc. (local); and Politecnica Ingegneria ed Architettura Societa Cooperativa out of Italy that partnered with SRKN’gineering & Associates (local).
It was reported that in January the government and China Railway Construction Corporation Limited inked a US$35M contract for the construction of the new four-lane Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge in the Upper Demerara-Berbice region.
The four-lane bridge is expected to be completed in two years. It will be pre-cast and measure 220 meters, and will carry all road safety signs, lighting and have a 32-meter horizontal clearage and 11.5 meters vertical clearage. It will be constructed in the vicinity of West Watooka, Wismar.
At the signing of the contract, President Dr. Irfaan Ali said that the construction of the bridge is not a stand-alone infrastructure but is linked to the many other infrastructural projects bridging Georgetown to Brazil.
Upon completion, it is expected that the bridge will alleviate existing traffic woes facing commuters in the mining town of Linden which has worsened significantly with the ongoing construction of the Linden to Mabura Highway.
Leaders prostituting Guyana
Mar 01, 2024Ryan Rogers and Ken Harvey impress Kaieteur Sports – The excitement kicked off at the National Gymnasium as the Guyana Boxing Association Developmental Boxing Championship commenced with a bang...
Mar 01, 2024
Mar 01, 2024
Mar 01, 2024
Mar 01, 2024
Mar 01, 2024
Kaieteur News – The government has offered a compromise to the teachers. But in the height and heat of protest action,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – When the Foreign Ministers of the world’s wealthiest nations gathered in Brazil... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]