Three Int’l firms partner with local consultants to oversee construction of new Wismar Bridge

Kaieteur News – Three international consultancy firms out of Italy, India and Kuwait have partnered with local companies and have submitted bids to supervise the construction of the New Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge in Region 10. At the recent reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that four bids were received for the Ministry of Public Works project. The four firms who submitted bids are Al-habshi Engineering Consultants Office , a company from Kuwait that joined venture with local company CB & Associates Inc.; Rites Limited from India that partnered with local company Kalitech Inc.; Beston Consulting Inc. (local); and Politecnica Ingegneria ed Architettura Societa Cooperativa out of Italy that partnered with SRKN’gineering & Associates (local).

It was reported that in January the government and China Railway Construction Corporation Limited inked a US$35M contract for the construction of the new four-lane Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge in the Upper Demerara-Berbice region.

The four-lane bridge is expected to be completed in two years. It will be pre-cast and measure 220 meters, and will carry all road safety signs, lighting and have a 32-meter horizontal clearage and 11.5 meters vertical clearage. It will be constructed in the vicinity of West Watooka, Wismar.

At the signing of the contract, President Dr. Irfaan Ali said that the construction of the bridge is not a stand-alone infrastructure but is linked to the many other infrastructural projects bridging Georgetown to Brazil.

Upon completion, it is expected that the bridge will alleviate existing traffic woes facing commuters in the mining town of Linden which has worsened significantly with the ongoing construction of the Linden to Mabura Highway.