Team Mohamed claims ‘Critic’ collected $5M to settle with family of dead crane operator but only gave them $460,000

– Critic says not true

Kaieteur News – Social media personality, Mikhail Rodrigues popularly known as “the Guyanese Critic” on Thursday denied claims that he collected $5M from Team Mohamed to settle with the family of the dead crane operator but only gave them $460,000.

The dead crane operator, 44-year-old Shon Anthony Joseph, of Number 76 Village, Corentyne, Berbice Region Six was employed with Tepui Group Construction, a company that ‘Critic’ is a part of when he died in a workplace accident.

Joseph was killed in October, 2023 after the crane he was operating toppled and crushed him at the company’s worksite at Parker Street, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

In response to Team Mohamed’s allegations, ‘Critic’ said, “Mohamed can’t give me money fuh me contract fuh settle anything with anybody”.

He claimed that since Joseph’s death he has been in contact with his wife and does not know or has never met with any of the family members that told Team Mohamed he only gave them $460,000.

“Me ain’t know any of them people that gone deh today,” he claimed.

‘Critic’ did not disclose the amount of money he gave to Joseph’s wife but said that he took care of the funeral expenses and paid the man’s last salary.

He noted that the workplace death is still under investigation by the Ministry of Labour and cannot be settled until it is over.

According to Team Mohamed, ‘Critic’ had collected $5M dollars to ‘settle’ with the family.

In a statement on its Facebook Page, Team Mohamed said, “During the encounter with the family, Mr. Mohamed learned that all Critic did for the family was to extend his sympathy, gave them a mere $460,000 and attended the funeral”

Team Mohamed continued, “Mr. Nazar Mohamed was shocked when he heard this news and felt compelled to intervene” before adding “It is worthy to note that on October 7, 2023 ‘Critic’ visited his office at Lombard Street and collected $5 million under the pretext of “settling” with the family of Mr. Joseph but this never happened.”

The Senior Mohamed reportedly said, “This is unbelievable, I cannot understand that human beings could be so cruel, look at this family, their main breadwinner is gone, look at these children, who will nurture and take care of them, my God”.