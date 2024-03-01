Latest update March 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Team Mohamed claims ‘Critic’ collected $5M to settle with family of dead crane operator but only gave them $460,000

Mar 01, 2024 News

Nazar Mohamed and his Son Azruddin Mohamed with Joseph’s relatives on Thursday

Nazar Mohamed and his Son Azruddin Mohamed with Joseph’s relatives on Thursday

– Critic says not true

Kaieteur News – Social media personality, Mikhail Rodrigues popularly known as “the Guyanese Critic” on Thursday denied claims that he collected $5M from Team Mohamed to settle with the family of the dead crane operator but only gave them $460,000.

The dead crane operator, 44-year-old Shon Anthony Joseph, of Number 76 Village, Corentyne, Berbice Region Six was employed with Tepui Group Construction, a company that ‘Critic’ is a part of when he died in a workplace accident.

Joseph was killed in October, 2023 after the crane he was operating toppled and crushed him at the company’s worksite at Parker Street, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

In response to Team Mohamed’s allegations, ‘Critic’ said, “Mohamed can’t give me money fuh me contract fuh settle anything with anybody”.

Mikhail Rodrigues popularly known as “the Guyanese Critic”

Mikhail Rodrigues popularly known as “the Guyanese Critic”

He claimed that since Joseph’s death he has been in contact with his wife and does not know or has never met with any of the family members that told Team Mohamed he only gave them $460,000.

“Me ain’t know any of them people that gone deh today,” he claimed.

‘Critic’ did not disclose the amount of money he gave to Joseph’s wife but said that he took care of the funeral expenses and paid the man’s last salary.

He noted that the workplace death is still under investigation by the Ministry of Labour and cannot be settled until it is over.

According to Team Mohamed, ‘Critic’ had collected $5M dollars to ‘settle’ with the family.

In a statement on its Facebook Page, Team Mohamed said, “During the encounter with the family, Mr. Mohamed learned that all Critic did for the family was to extend his sympathy, gave them a mere $460,000 and attended the funeral”

Team Mohamed continued, “Mr. Nazar Mohamed was shocked when he heard this news and felt compelled to intervene” before adding “It is worthy to note that on October 7, 2023 ‘Critic’ visited his office at Lombard Street and collected $5 million under the pretext of “settling” with the family of Mr. Joseph but this never happened.”

The Senior Mohamed reportedly said, “This is unbelievable, I cannot understand that human beings could be so cruel, look at this family, their main breadwinner is gone, look at these children, who will nurture and take care of them, my God”.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 28tt, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Leaders prostituting Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Solid showing from Surinamese as GBA’s Developmental C/ship off to exciting start

Solid showing from Surinamese as GBA’s Developmental C/ship off to...

Mar 01, 2024

Ryan Rogers and Ken Harvey impress Kaieteur Sports – The excitement kicked off at the National Gymnasium as the Guyana Boxing Association Developmental Boxing Championship commenced with a bang...
Read More
Boxers unfazed by Schengen Visa denial to attend Olympic Qualifiers

Boxers unfazed by Schengen Visa denial to attend...

Mar 01, 2024

CARICOM to confer Guyanese/West Indies legend, Sir Clive Lloyd with Caribbean Community Award 

CARICOM to confer Guyanese/West Indies legend,...

Mar 01, 2024

Lawrence Smith’s century leads Herstelling to victory over Timehri

Lawrence Smith’s century leads Herstelling to...

Mar 01, 2024

Jagan’s Memorial Cycle Race set for March

Jagan’s Memorial Cycle Race set for March

Mar 01, 2024

Guyana Chess Federation partner to host CARICOM Chess tournament

Guyana Chess Federation partner to host CARICOM...

Mar 01, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]