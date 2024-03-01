Latest update March 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Suriname to be added to regional ferry route

Mar 01, 2024 News

The Galleon’s Passage

Kaieteur News – Suriname will soon be included to the regional ferry route, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley has announced.

Dr. Rowley who joined leaders of other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries that traveled to Guyana for the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community held in Guyana.

The three-day conference was held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.

During the conference, leaders were engaged on maritime transportation, specifically the imminent launch of an inter-regional cargo ferry that will operate the Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and Guyana routes. It was during this discussion that it was stated that Suriname will be added to the Galleon’s Passage route.

Prime Minister Rowley said he was pleased with the level of interest generated by the decision to launch the ferry and assured that the Government is committed to ensuring the commercial preparatory work is completed. He said while the Government will facilitate the incubation of the project, it is hoped that the private sector will play an integral role in the expansion of the ferry service.

On Sunday, President Irfaan Ali revealed plans for the imminent launch of a ferry service connecting the initial trio of countries. Highlighting its inaugural phase, he underscored the potential for expansion to include additional nations as interest mounts, particularly from the private sector within the region. President Ali, who is the current Chair of CARICOM, spoke of how investments in transportation could be lucrative, and underscored the roles transportation and logistics play in regional integration and in achieving the goals of food security under the 25 by 2025 Initiative.

Additionally, the Heads of Government received a detailed report on the progress the Region has made towards increasing food production in member states. CARICOM has embarked on a mission to reduce the Region’s food import bill by 25 percent by 2025.

