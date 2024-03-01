Latest update March 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Man, 22, arrested after crashing stolen car

Mar 01, 2024 News

The crashed vehicle.

Kaieteur News – A 22-year-old man was on Tuesday arrested after he stole a Toyota Fielder Wagon and crashed it on a hill at El Paso Village, Region Eight.

Felthon Benn, a 48-year-old miner of El Paso Village is the owner of the car. Reports suggest that Benn left his car’s keys on the front driver’s seat when he returned home from work at about 18:30hrs and parked the car in front of his home.

Benn told police that after parking his car, he ventured into his home and sometime after he was alerted that “someone gone with the car”. The miner said he quickly rushed outside only to find that the vehicle was no longer parked outside of his home. He started a search and found the crashed car on a hill in El Paso Village.

According to police, the incident occurred around 20:20hrs on Tuesday.

Benn was reportedly informed that Shelton Richardson was behind the theft. The matter was reported to the Mahdia Police Station after which Richardson was contacted on Tuesday by police and told of the allegation.

He admitted to stealing the vehicle bearing registration number HC 5757 valued at $1,250,000 and was arrested.

