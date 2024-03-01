Jagan’s Memorial Cycle Race set for March

Kaieteur Sports – The Cheddi Jagan Annual Memorial Meet has officially announced the confirmation of all three legs of the Jagan’s Memorial Race, scheduled to take place from March 3-31, according to reports from the Flying Ace Cycle Club.

Celebrating its 24th edition this year, the first leg is set to kick off at 8:30 am on Sunday, March 3rd, starting from Schoonard on the West Bank of Demerara. Participants will embark on a challenging 40-mile journey to Bushy Park, returning to the starting point at Schoonard for the race’s conclusion.

For the Veterans Over-50 and Ladies categories, the route will include a turn at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora, followed by a return to the starting point. Winners in each category will be honoured with trophies.

Moving on to the second leg on Sunday, March 10th, the event will shift to Berbice, commencing at 8:00 am from the Freedom House building in New Amsterdam. Cyclists will navigate a 70-mile route to the Springlands’ Police Station, concluding the race at Babu John Secondary School. Transportation, provided by buses and trucks, will depart from the National Sports Commission (NSC) office on Middle Street at 5:30 am on the same day.

The grand finale, the third leg, is scheduled for Sunday, March 31, starting from Charity Market at 7:30 a.m. The route will take cyclists to Supenaam before heading back for the finish line at Anna Regina, covering an estimated 60 miles before crowning the 2024 champions. Transportation for this leg will depart from NSC building, Middle Street, at 12:30 pm on the same day to facilitate travel to Anna Regina.

The event is meticulously organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club executive, Linden Dowridge.