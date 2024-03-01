Latest update March 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

CARICOM to confer Guyanese/West Indies legend, Sir Clive Lloyd with Caribbean Community Award 

Mar 01, 2024

Sir Clive Lloyd along with Guyana and West Indies Test Fast-bowler Shamar Joseph.

Sir Clive Lloyd along with Guyana and West Indies Test Fast-bowler Shamar Joseph.

Kaieteur Sports – In a recent groundbreaking announcement, legendary Guyana and West Indies cricketer, Sir Clive Hubert Lloyd, will be conferred with the Order of the Caribbean Community at the next Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, set for Grenada this July.

The groundbreaking announcement came Wednesday as CARICOM confirmed that they will confer the former World Cup winning West Indies captain with what is considered the highest regional order.

Sir Lloyd was a special guest during a plenary session and was accompanied by young Guyanese/West Indies Test pacer Shamar Joseph, who was also recognised for having bowled the West Indies Team to victory during the recent Test Match against Australia.

According to CARICOM, the OCC is awarded to Caribbean nationals whose legacy in the economic, political, social and cultural development of Caribbean society is considered phenomenal.

The Guyanese made his Test debut on 13 December 1966 against India and captained the West Indies in three World Cups, first in 1975 where he scored a century, then again in 1979 and finally in 1983.

The Heads of Government and delegates paid tribute to Sir Clive Lloyd following the announcement and remarked on his illustrious tenure.

In 2009, Sir Clive was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame and was knighted in 2022. The Order of the Caribbean Community will be another crowning moment in Sir Clive’s decorated career and legacy.

