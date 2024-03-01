Latest update March 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Boxers unfazed by Schengen Visa denial to attend Olympic Qualifiers

Mar 01, 2024 Sports

Desmond Amsterdam, Keevin Allicock and Joel Williamson

Desmond Amsterdam, Keevin Allicock and Joel Williamson

– Boxers to attend second qualifier in Thailand

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Despite missing the first World Olympic Qualification Tournament in Italy, boxers Keevin Allicock, Desmond Amsterdam, and Joel Williams remain optimistic about securing their tickets to the Paris Olympic Games.

The trio was denied their Schengen Visa to travel to Busto Arsizio, Italy, and will now focus on attending the final World Olympic Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, scheduled for May 23 – June 3.

“Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise,” Desmond Amsterdam told Kaieteur News yesterday.

“Of course, we’re disappointed because we’ve been working hard and wanted to go out there and give our best. But honestly, I am not bothered. I think the qualifier in Bangkok will be a bit easier because all the other top boxers would’ve competed in Italy. But we will continue to put in the work,” Amsterdam added.

Amsterdam, who secured bronze medals at the Americas Boxing Confederation Championship and the South American Games, believes his time for Olympic qualification is now, with the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Sergeant adding, “I just want make Guyana proud, so I’m excited for the next Qualifiers.

For Keevin Allicock, the qualifiers present a chance to redeem his Tokyo Olympics appearance.

Allicock became the first boxer since John Douglas (1996) to qualify for the Olympics but faced defeat in the first round of his men’s featherweight event.

A total of 59 berths will be available in the competition, supervised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Sports

