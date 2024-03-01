Latest update March 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Bids open for rehabilitation of Packaging Facility at Sophia

Mar 01, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) would soon have the Packaging Facility which is located in Sophia, Georgetown undergo some rehabilitation.

At a recent reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the rehabilitation is estimated to cost $26.3 million. A total of 10 contractors have submitted bids for the contract.

Also at the reading of bids, it was disclosed that the Ministry of Agriculture through the National Agricultural Research Extension Institute (NAREI) is preparing to construct 200m of timber breakwater along the foreshore of Dantzig/ Content, Mahaicony. These works are pegged at $115 million, and a total of four contractors have applied for the work.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Supply and delivery of industrial and medical gases (in cylinder) for the year 2024.

Ministry of Public Works

Supply of pedestrian traffic signs.

Supply of LED Street Lights.

Supply of traffic signal spares.

National Agricultural Research Extension Institute (NAREI)

Construction of 200m timber breakwater along the Foreshore of Dantzig/ Content.

Supply and delivery of 6,000 tons of rock armour to Riverstown.

Construction of 150m geotextile tube gryone along foreshore of Exmouth.

Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC)

Rehabilitation of packaging facility for the GMC Corporation at Sophia.

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of dietary supplies Lots 1 to 5.

Supply and delivery of Anti-Retroviral (ARV’s).

