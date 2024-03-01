Latest update March 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Alado retired to stand Stud duties

Mar 01, 2024 Sports

Alado is a Guyana Cup and President’s Cup winner.

Alado is a Guyana Cup and President’s Cup winner.

Everesting joins him

Kaieteur Sports – The local horse racing breeding industry on which focus is now being heavily placed will benefit immensely from this season onwards.

The industry will have the services of one of the country’s leading racehorses. He is no other than 2022 Guyana Cup winner, Alado. He will be joined in the breeding shed by former stablemate, Everesting for the 2024 breeding season which will get underway next month.

Alado, who recorded the elusive Cup double of Guyana Cup/ President’s Cup, has been retired from racing. The Master Z-owned Guyana Cup winner, who is blessed with tremendous speed, will now stand stud duties at Jumbo Jet Racing Stables in Berbice from 1st March 2024.

His last race was last year in the Guyana Cup. He finished unplaced to stablemate Easy Time.

The handsome eight-year-old son of Algorithms – Glorious Success by Successful Appeal was born in Kentucky, USA.

The roan/grey Everesting has also been retired and will stand stud duties at Jumbo Jet Racing Stables from next month. He is a six-year-old son by Frosted out of Not For Love. The Kentucky bred raced during the period 2021 to 2022 at Aqueduct, Belmont Park, Gulfstream Park, and Saratoga.

His sire Frosted also a roan/grey is a multiple graded son of Tapit.

Frosted was born in 2012 and raced from 2014 to 2016. He was sired by Tapit out of the Deputy Minister mare Fast Cookie. He was trained by Kiaran P. McLaughlin and was bred in Kentucky, USA. Frosted raced at Aqueduct, Belmont Park, Churchill Downs, Gulfstream Park, Keeneland, Meydan-UAE, Parx Racing, Santa Anita Park, Saratoga with wins at Aqueduct, Belmont Park, Meydan-UAE, Parx Racing, Saratoga.

His stakes wins include wins in the 2016 Whitney (G1), 2016 Metropolitan (G1), 2016 Al Maktoum Challenge Rd. 2 (G2), 2015 Pennsylvania Derby (G2), and the 2015 Wood Memorial (G1).

Parties interested in the services of Alado or Everesting can contact Damain at 624 – 9082.

