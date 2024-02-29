Women robbed of valuables at Chinese restaurant

Kaieteur News – Whilst waiting on their orders at a Chinese restaurant located at Cummings Street, Georgetown, several persons were robbed of their valuable at gun-point on Wednesday.

Police have confirmed that the robbery suspect, Matthew Sylvain, was arrested shortly after the robbery incident and he is currently in custody. Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage seen by this publication, showed that at the time of the robbery, the Chinese restaurant consisted of six individuals, two males and four females.

Sylvain the suspected robber, is observed entering the restaurant, dressed in a red jersey and a pair of black long pants, and a black hat. The suspect scanned the restaurant, and then approached a woman in a black jersey. Upon his approach, he aggressively snatched the gold chain she had around her neck, and proceeded to relieve her of her valuables, whilst pointing a firearm towards her.

Following that he avoided the two males that were in the restaurant and continued to demand from the other women to hand over their belongings. After the victims complied with the robber’s request, he made good his escape.