Seven homeless after fire destroys house at Craig Old Road

Kaieteur News – Seven are reportedly homeless after a fire on Tuesday destroyed a house at 23 Craig Old Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

A statement by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), said that it was informed of the fire around 10:26hrs. Firefighters arrived on the scene around 10:40hrs. “Upon arrival, responders encountered a two-storey wooden and concrete building, the property of 73-year-old Josephine Throne, accommodating a family of seven”, the GFS stated.

The bottom flat of the house was slightly damaged but a significant part of the upper flat was destroyed. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the blaze.