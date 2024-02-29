President Ali, Sir Clive Lloyd among speakers as part of Reunion Dinner  

Latest update February 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 29, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s historic 1983 cricket team, who dominated the respective Shell Shield 1st Class along with the Geddes Grant/Harrison Line 50-Overs tournaments, is expected to be honoured with a packed-schedule, featuring a Reunion Dinner set for Friday at the Princess Ramada Hotel, East Bank Demerara.
In recognition of the team’s success during the 80’s, led by one the speakers at Friday’s upcoming dinner, Sir Clive Lloyd, a number of events have been planned, with the Clyde Butts T20 Memorial tournament culminating the programme in recognition of a few members in the team who passed.
The exciting T20 match is set for the Everest Cricket Club Ground, Carifesta Avenue, will bowl off from 14:00h with teams wearing white in honor of their fallen comrade, who tragically lost his life during a vehicular accident back in December of 2023.
The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) will be fielding a GCB Select XI team, featuring a number of former national cricketers. Some of the names set to be on show as part of the GCB squad, Lennox Cush, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Reon King, Colin Stuart, Neil Barry and others who played for Guyana/West Indies in the past, while sharing history with Butts and members of the 1983 team.
Ramada (Princess) Hotel will host the event on Friday which will be heavily attended by the cricket fraternity, led by President of the Republic of Guyana Dr. Irfaan Ali, who will deliver the feature address. Other top speakers include GCB president Bissoondyal Singh, Secretary Ronald Williams and others.
