Port Kaituma businessman nabbed with illegal gun, ammo and ‘ganja’

Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old Port Kaituma businessman was arrested on Tuesday after he was allegedly caught with an illegal firearm with six matching ammunition and ganja.

Police identified the man as Andrew Williams of Train Line, Port Kaituma, North West District. According to a police report, on Tuesday between 19:05hrs and 19:50hrs, a gazetted officer and other ranks from Port Kaituma Station, conducted a search on the dwelling house of Williams. Police related that ranks found inside the house, one 9-millimeter (MM) Pistol with one magazine containing six matching rounds of ammunition, along with a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Williams was reportedly questioned, if he was the holder of a firearm licence, to which he remained silent.

The businessman was told of the allegations that were leveled against him and was taken to the Port Kaituma Police Station, where the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence and amounted to 299.7 grams.

Police stated that he is presently in custody, pending charges.