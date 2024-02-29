Latest update February 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Port Kaituma businessman nabbed with illegal gun, ammo and ‘ganja’

Feb 29, 2024 News

The firearm and ammunition that were found

The firearm and ammunition that were found

Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old Port Kaituma businessman was arrested on Tuesday after he was allegedly caught with an illegal firearm with six matching ammunition and ganja.

Arrested, Andrew Williams

Arrested, Andrew Williams

Police identified the man as Andrew Williams of Train Line, Port Kaituma, North West District. According to a police report, on Tuesday between 19:05hrs and 19:50hrs, a gazetted officer and other ranks from Port Kaituma Station, conducted a search on the dwelling house of Williams. Police related that ranks found inside the house, one 9-millimeter (MM) Pistol with one magazine containing six matching rounds of ammunition, along with a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.

Williams was reportedly questioned, if he was the holder of a firearm licence, to which he remained silent.

The businessman was told of the allegations that were leveled against him and was taken to the Port Kaituma Police Station, where the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence and amounted to 299.7 grams.

The 299.7 grams of cannabis that was found

The 299.7 grams of cannabis that was found

Police stated that he is presently in custody, pending charges.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Feb. 21st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Everything that comes out of Jagdeo’s mouth is aimed at confusing this nation.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Dominant debut: Western Tigers roar with a 10-0 victory, Ann’s Grove shine with 3-0 win

Dominant debut: Western Tigers roar with a 10-0 victory, Ann’s...

Feb 29, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – In a standout performance on Tuesday night, Western Tigers FC recorded a huge 10-0 win against Buxton United FC, while Ann’s Grove FC clinched a noteworthy 3-0 victory...
Read More
President Ali, Sir Clive Lloyd among speakers as part of Reunion Dinner  

President Ali, Sir Clive Lloyd among speakers as...

Feb 29, 2024

Glories Business flew the Canje flag high at Jumbo Jet’s Horse race

Glories Business flew the Canje flag high at...

Feb 29, 2024

Forde sets sights on Pro-League within two years

Forde sets sights on Pro-League within two years

Feb 29, 2024

Windies O60s narrowly lose to Wales by 10 runs and drop out of top 4 spots in the IMC O60s Cricket World Cup

Windies O60s narrowly lose to Wales by 10 runs...

Feb 29, 2024

GBA Development Championship starts tonight

GBA Development Championship starts tonight

Feb 28, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]