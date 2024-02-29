Port Kaituma businessman nabbed with illegal gun, ammo and ‘ganja’

Latest update February 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 29, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old Port Kaituma businessman was arrested on Tuesday after he was allegedly caught with an illegal firearm with six matching ammunition and ganja.
Police identified the man as Andrew Williams of Train Line, Port Kaituma, North West District. According to a police report, on Tuesday between 19:05hrs and 19:50hrs, a gazetted officer and other ranks from Port Kaituma Station, conducted a search on the dwelling house of Williams. Police related that ranks found inside the house, one 9-millimeter (MM) Pistol with one magazine containing six matching rounds of ammunition, along with a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis.
Williams was reportedly questioned, if he was the holder of a firearm licence, to which he remained silent.
The businessman was told of the allegations that were leveled against him and was taken to the Port Kaituma Police Station, where the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence and amounted to 299.7 grams.
Police stated that he is presently in custody, pending charges.
Everything that comes out of Jagdeo’s mouth is aimed at confusing this nation.
Feb 29, 2024Kaieteur Sports – In a standout performance on Tuesday night, Western Tigers FC recorded a huge 10-0 win against Buxton United FC, while Ann’s Grove FC clinched a noteworthy 3-0 victory...
Feb 29, 2024
Feb 29, 2024
Feb 29, 2024
Feb 29, 2024
Feb 28, 2024
Anil Beharry (2nd left) receives the donation from General Marine boss Rahaman Khan. – General Marine makes contribution Kaieteur... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – When the Foreign Ministers of the world’s wealthiest nations gathered in Brazil... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]