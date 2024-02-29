Men in court for careless driving

Kaieteur News – Two men made their first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with careless driving on Camp and Lamaha Streets.

Thirty-five-year-old Omayo Hodge and 23-year-old Trevon Smith appeared before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse, where the traffic charge was read to them. The charge stated that on February 11, 2024, at Camp and Lamaha Streets, they drove their respective vehicles, without care and attention.

The prosecutor related that at about 23:45 hours on February 11, 2024, at Camp and Lamaha Streets, Smith was the driver of PAD 5508, which was proceeding on the Demerara Street, Georgetown, where there are traffic lights, which were flashing at the time as he approach the intersection of Camp and Lamaha Streets, he reportedly failed to comply with the flashing red lights and collided with Hodge, who was driving motorcar PAF 8491, which was proceeding north along the western drive way of Camp Street resulting in damages to both vehicles.

During the court proceedings, Smith pleaded guilty and he was fined $40,000, if he fails to pay, the outcome would be three months imprisonment. Hodge, who pleaded not guilty, was placed on $30,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court on March 29, 2024.