Lula pledges support to CARICOM’s plan to eliminate hunger

Kaieteur News – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva has thrown his government’s support behind the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) drive for food security and southern hemisphere cooperation.

President Lula arrived in Georgetown on Wednesday to join CARICOM leaders at the 46th Regular Meeting for the Heads of Government.

In his address, President Lula acknowledged the challenges confronting the Caribbean, particularly the issue of food insecurity affecting half of the region’s population, compounded by the looming threat of climate change.

“We know that CARICOM expects more from Brazil. We are aware of the main challenges facing the region,” President Lula remarked.

He added, “I want to stress that these two problems (food security and climate change) are at the core of the discussion carried out by Brazil…I also want to emphasise that those two problems have the same root (is) inequality.”

President Lula addressed the need for improved infrastructure and connectivity between Brazil and CARICOM.

He outlined that one of the priorities of his government is the integration of the Guiana Shield (Guyana, Venezuela and Suriname).

“Our biggest obstacle is lack of connection, whether by land, sea or air,” he said. He added, “In which we want to pave our way to the Caribbean. We will open corridors capable of meeting supply demands and strengthening food security in the region.”

To this end, he pointed out that food and other items cannot be circulated if there is no regional integration.

“Brazil can offer food stock at competitive prices. But it can also help increase global agriculture productivity,” the Brazilian president stated.

Emphasising the urgent need for global solidarity and action, President Lula denounced the disproportionate allocation of over US$2 trillion annually towards military expenditures.

“It is not possible that in a planet that produces enough food to feed the whole world population around 735 million people do not have something to eat. It’s not possible that rich countries which bare the main responsibility for the climate crisis continue to fall short of the commitment to dedicate US$100B to developing countries for climate action,” he said.

Moreover, the Brazilian President highlighted the impacts of war and underscored Brazil’s commitment to continue to fight for world peace.

Highlighting the interconnectedness of global conflicts with food security, President Lula stressed the far-reaching consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Lula said too, “A Genocide in Gaza affects all human kinds because it puts into question our very senses of humanity.”

Notably, President Irfaan Ali on Sunday announced CARICOM’s commitment to eliminating hunger and malnutrition by 2030. This marks a significant step forward in addressing food insecurity within the region.

During the opening ceremony of the CARICOM leaders meeting, President Ali acknowledged the escalating food insecurity crisis.

President Ali cited alarming statistics indicating a rise in the proportion of the population affected by hunger and malnutrition since 2022. He outlined plans to mobilise international finance and support to eradicate hunger and malnutrition by 2030.

In addition to addressing immediate food security concerns, President Ali disclosed the importance of revitalising key sectors such as citrus production. He spoke about collaborative initiatives with Brazil aim to rebuild the citrus sector, with ambitious targets set to ensure the availability of one million citrus seedlings within the first year.

Trade barriers are among the challenges Member States face when attempting to increase trade in agriculture in the Region. Reducing these barriers is one of the objectives of the Community’s 25 by 2025 initiative. The initiative, which the Chairman characterized as “a priority,” was one of the key agenda items for the heads of government meeting.