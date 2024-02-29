Judge floats meditation to end teachers’ strike

– AG to report on Govt’s position to recommendation today

Kaieteur News – In an effort to end the standoff between the Government and the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) over discussions to end the impasse between teachers and the government, Justice Sandil Kissoon has recommended that the parties engage in the mediation process.

Justice Kissoon was at the time speaking to representatives of the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Teachers Union, who were present in his courtroom for a hearing into contempt proceedings brought against the Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain on Wednesday.

Towards the end of those proceedings, Justice Kissoon who is presiding over the case in which the GTU has challenged the Government’s decision to cut the salaries of teachers who are participating in the strike for a raise of pay, pointed out that standoff between the government and the union has been going on for quite too long. The judge suggested that the parties engage the mediation process towards resolving the issue. Justice Kissoon told the parties said that his court will be willing to facilitate the mediation process if they will be so inclined. “What is stopping the parties from engaging each?” “The end goal,” the judge said is “to get the parties talking and [possibly] get the teachers back to the classroom and students back to school.”

Justice Kissoon went as far as to nominate Senior Counsel Edward Lukhoo as a mediator in the matter. He also urged the lawyers for the GTU and Government to nominate a mediator of their choice so that the process can move forward. In response to the suggestion, President of the GTU, Mark Lyte said that Union has always been willing to engage the ministry. According to Lyte, the GTU has written to the Permanent Secretary of the Education Ministry more than once and is yet to receive a response on the matters related to the salary increase.

However, Attorney General Anil Nandlall, SC told the court that he could not commit to the process given that he acts on behalf of a collective, that collective being the Government of Guyana (GoG).

“So I have to go report to my principals and get instructions from the Government of Guyana and report back to the court,” Nandlall stated.

As a result, both parties have been given 24 hours to make a decision with a meeting and report to the Court at 3pm today. The Judge was keen to note that the mediation proceedings will have no effect on the substantive case in relation to the deduction of salaries for striking teachers.