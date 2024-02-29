Latest update February 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Health Ministry gets $1.36M in medical supplies from Chinese Medical Delegation

Feb 29, 2024 News

Minister of Health, Honourable Dr. Frank Anthony, Chinese Medical Delegation and other Health Official.

Kaieteur News – The Chinese Medical Delegation Team on Wednesday donated $1.36 million in medical supplies to the Ministry of Health.

According to the Health Ministry, the donation which was presented to Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony will be for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to enhance the capabilities of key departments such as the Hepatopancreatobiliary Center, the General Surgery Minimally Invasive Center, and the Traditional Chinese Medicine Center.

Among the items donated to the ministry are: an Endo Next 4k ICG Endoscopic system, a Raynor Ultrasonic Surgical system, a Raynor Ultrasonic Surgical scalpel, an Oxygen Concentrator, a Laparoscopic Non-invasive Grip (Duck Bill), a Short Laparoscopic Non-invasive Grip, and a Long Laparoscopic Non-invasive Grip.

The $1.36 million in medical supplies that were donated to the Health Ministry.

In his brief remarks at the handing over ceremony, the minister stated the importance of the collaboration with China in fortifying Guyana’s health sector. He expressed profound gratitude for the continuous support provided by China and emphasized the need for the enduring partnership.

Ambassador of the Chinese Embassy in Guyana, Guo Haiyan in her brief comments explained the dedication of the new Chinese Medical Delegation in focusing on enhancing the functionality of existing medical centres. She commended the efforts of the previous team in establishing six medical centers and reassured of the current team’s commitment to strengthening their operations.

