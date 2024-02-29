Latest update February 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Haslington youth slapped with two counts of robbery under arms

Feb 29, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 22-year-old Haslington South, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man was remanded to prison after he was slapped with two counts of Robbery Under Arms (RUA) charge.

Remanded,  Lushawn Jevon Crawford

According to a report issued by the police on Wednesday, Lushawn Jevon Crawford is accused of robbing Wen Zu Chen and Shantie Mohan at Enmore ECD, on February 22, 2024.  Police stated that the accused was arrested and charged last week for the present offences. On Monday, Crawford appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Bail was refused and Crawford was remanded to prison. The matter was transferred to the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court for hearing on March 26, 2024.

