Govt. injects $2B to develop new water treatment plant at Bath

Latest update February 29th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 29, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The government, through the Ministry of Housing and Water, plans to injects $2B for a new water treatment at Bath, Region so that residents there and in surrounding communities will have access to improved service and a supply of treated water.
This was disclosed by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during the land title distribution exercise recently held at Fort Wellington, Region Five. The minister noted that the plans are advanced and tenders will be soon out. “The tender is opening on March 12. So, before next year, all the persons who are living in Experiment will be getting treated water. That is because your government is committed that by 2025 more than 90 percent of the population must be getting water through a treatment source,” Minister Croal pointed out.
Other works are being executed in various communities in the region to increase treated water access. Some $350 million is being expended for the water treatment plant at Cotton Tree, which will benefit over 1,000 households. “Similarly, we are installing in-line filters. This is part of our work for treatment plants at Perseverance, Farm, Weldaad, [and] Strath Campbell. Another $300 million,” the housing and water minister noted.
Currently, new transmission lines are being installed from the treatment plant at Cotton Tree to Blairmont, providing the residents with an increased level of service. Extension works are being undertaken at No. 12, Perth, Lovely Lass, El Dorado, Rosignol, No. 8, and De Hoop, among other areas. In order to ensure that all the residents in Region Five have access to safe and clean water, Minister Croal said, “We are spending $501 million for the water sector. And upcoming, when we finish award the new plants, another $2.3 billion.” (DPI)
