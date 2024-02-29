Glories Business flew the Canje flag high at Jumbo Jet’s Horse race

…dream becomes reality

Kaieteur Sports – Wishful thinking or dreams take different forms and courses. Only when it becomes a reality, some recognise or believe an external force answered their prayers, while others believe in determination.

For businessman, Glen (Big G) Seubaran it was a combination of both when on Sunday Glories Business gave him his first success in the Sport of Kings – horse racing.

Coming from a very humble background, and a similar environment, # 2 Village, East Canje, East Berbice where villagers owned horses for the fun of it, that childhood desire to one day own a racehorse was achieved.

Big ‘G’ as he is famously known related, “I always love horse racing. I grew up in an environment (East No 2 Village East Canje, East Berbice) where the people had racing, and horses all the time, and that influenced my thinking when I was about 13 years old.”

Big G a leading supplier of lumber in Canje recalled, “I will dream as any youngster would, about what they want to do, or become. My desire was to own a racehorse, and I was fortunate to own more than one horses, and to enjoy the pleasure of having one win a race for me.”

Reliving the feeling and joy when Glories Business passed the finish line at Rising Sun Turf Club (RSTC) on Sunday’s sixth race (E Class Sprint) over 1,100 metres beating the highly regarded Early Bird Big G recounted, “It was a joy, and feeling that is unexplainable. I am a successful businessman in the lumber industry, but the thinking of owning a racehorse coming from a very humble upbringing produces tears of joy, and happiness 23 years later.”

“I am dedicating Glories Business win to the people of Canje, and the fans. I want him to become the Champion Sprinter in Guyana this year. This success will not be possible without the teamwork of my trainer Seetahal Samaroo, and his staff. These are the people who are least recognised, but they deserve to, because of their dedication, and hard work,” Big G declared.

The self-made businessman, who rose from an ordinary citizen to one of the leading entrepreneurs in the lumber industry advised, “Never give up, there will be struggles, such as finances, customers, and the supply chain. Those challenges are what makes you strong and prepare you for success.”

He then explained, “As I grew older, I started to learn the intricacies of business. I became a contractor, and from there I saw the opportunity to supply lumber, and I now provide services from forest to your home, and my business developed over the last 13 years, and that is when my dream of owning a racehorse, turned into reality.”

Getting into ownership he revealed, “The first horse I owned was a Guyana-bred Free Money, but it should have been named No Success. I had no success. Then the next horse I bought was Pocoyo, a Trini-bred colt. He finished second, and then I bought USA-bred colt Glories Business, and now I am smitten by the racing bug to own more horses. ”

Explaining what advice, he could impart to those who wants to get involved in the sport, and what he would like to see done in the horse racing industry he stated, ” I am in the sport for the love of it. Yes, it cost money, but it creates employment also. I want to see our industry grow to international level. I also want horses that are being imported or bred in Guyana to be offered at reasonable prices for the ordinary man to live his dream and own one like me. There are plenty more people who have that dream.”

In closing, Big G thanked two young men, and elder gentleman for developing the sport, and their will to keep it alive pointing out, “Jumbo is the person who continue to support the sport, and he is blessed with a son like Junior (Nasrudeen Mohamed). Chris Jagdeo’s son Turbo (Therbhuwan Jagdeo) is also doing a great job for us across the bridge. The sons of the soil and their father are blessed. These boys are dedicated to see the sport improve and recognized for One Guyana. I am calling on sponsors to get on board and help sponsor the sport, as it is an industry that creates lots of employment. Horse racing will bring overseas visitors to Guyana, and businesses will benefit from it. So please start giving up to get.”