GFSCA to sponsor DCB Inter-Association U19 championship

– Cricket Equipment Guyana fulfills promise

Kaieteur News – Members of the Guyana Floodlight Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) will once again sponsor the DCB Inter Association Under19 Cricket Tournament which will commence shortly.

GFSCA is known for pioneering softball cricket locally and internationally. The tournament will involve the five associations, Upper Demerara, East Bank, East Coast, West Demerara and Georgetown and played on a round robin format with the top two teams qualifying for the final.

The final will be live streamed across the globe. The tournament is the main yardstick use by the selection panel to select the Demerara team for the GCB Inter County Under-19 Tournament.

The tournament will be branded under Trophy Stall/Ramchand’s Auto Spares/Ariel Enterprise/Rohan Auto Spares/Steve’s Jewelry/Petama Enterprise/Motor Trend/Cricket Equipment Guyana/General Marines/Terry Mathura.

At a simple ceremony held recently, Chanderpaul Mohamed, Manager of Cricket Equipment Guyana presented the balls to Vicky Bharosay, treasurer of the DCB.

The popular sports store operates out of Bel Air Rubis Service Station and will provide red balls for the entire tournament. The balls are original SS Sunridges Cricket World made by Sareen Sports Industry, Meerut, India. Cricket Equipment Guyana is the authorized distributor off all SS branded cricket equipment in Guyana.

Mohamed thanked the DCB for giving his company another opportunity to support this very important tournament. He also said that they are happy to be part of the development of young cricketers in Demerara, Guyana and West Indies. Bharosay thanked the sponsor for his contribution to this very important championship.

The DCB takes this opportunity to say thank you to all the sponsors for coming on board.