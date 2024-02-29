Dominant debut: Western Tigers roar with a 10-0 victory, Ann’s Grove shine with 3-0 win

Kaieteur Sports – In a standout performance on Tuesday night, Western Tigers FC recorded a huge 10-0 win against Buxton United FC, while Ann’s Grove FC clinched a noteworthy 3-0 victory against Fruta Conquerors FC in their opening matches of the KFC Elite League Season Six.

Enthusiastic fans at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre (NTC) in Providence, East Bank Demerara, witnessed Western Tigers, the second-placed team in KFC Season Five, seized control of the game right from the outset.

The scoring spree began with goals from Andrew Murray in the 4th and 11th minutes, followed by Trayon Bobb in the 15th. The momentum continued with Randolph Wagner finding the net in the 53rd and 57th, and Chai William contributing in the 66th and 90+2nd minutes.

Anthony Abrams added to the excitement with a goal in the 77th minute, while Jeremaine

Beckles wrapped up the scoring in the 83rd and 90th minutes.

With this win, Western Tigers now lead the table with three points, sharing the summit with Slingerz and Guyana Defence Force, who also have three points.

Earlier Tuesday night, Ann’s Grove FC established the scoring momentum with their victory through goals scored by Kevin Williams in the 37th, an own goal by Mark Carrega in the 59th, and Jaden Vongronigen in the 77th.

The league kicked off on Sunday at the NTC with two thrilling matches, as Slingerz FC secured a commanding 7-0 victory over Monedderlust FC, while defending champions Guyana Defence Force narrowly triumphed 2-1 against Santos FC.

The early stages of Season Six have already witnessed a total of 23 goals.

Completing the list of ten elite football clubs are Guyana Police Force and Den Amstel.

A total of 90 matches will be played at venues in Georgetown, West Coast Demerara, East Bank Demerara and Berbice.

The competition is fierce with participating teams aiming for the coveted top spot and the substantial G$2,000,000 first-place cash prize. The second, third, and fourth-place finishers are set to receive G$1,200,000, G$800,000, and G$500,000, respectively.

Next up: Guyana Defence Force will take on Den Amstel on Thursday, February 29 at 7p.m. at NTC.