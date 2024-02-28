The ‘R’ word, something is frightening about it

Kaieteur News – There is something about the word that is so frightening that even we at this publication are tempted to tiptoe around it. We begin by saying that it is the ‘r’ word, which is a code that does not fool any Guyanese. Leading Guyanese political figures fool themselves into believing that by not saying renegotiation (the ‘r’ word) that they are doing themselves a favour.

They believe that by avoiding specific mentioning of renegotiation of the ExxonMobil-Guyana oil contract of 2016 that they remain in the good favor of the American crude oil superpower. In the minds of most Guyanese politicians there is a morbid fear that saying renegotiation of the monstrous ExxonMobil oil contract is the equivalent of a political kiss of death. In other words, in the visions and ambitions of many Guyanese politicians, especially the bigger ones, the moment they call for, or insist on, renegotiation, their political fortunes are dashed, and that of their group as good as over.

This is sickening, and what has struck politicians dumb in the governing PPPC and the Opposition PNCR, with the AFC being a notable exception. Take the initiative, and be bold enough, to call for renegotiation of the horror of an oil contract under which Guyanese live, and politicians run for cover. Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton, is the strangest leader regarding this issue of paramount importance. He uses every means at his disposal to evade use of the word renegotiation, as though it is some fatal contagious disease. The irony is that in his struggles to escape confronting reality, and dealing firmly and sensibly with what is incorporated in the word renegotiation, Mr. Norton ends up in almost the same place. The more that he tries to put as much distance between himself (and his party) and renegotiation, the closer he draws to it. In truth, the Opposition Leader only succeeds in making himself look weak and lacking in confidence, where renegotiation of the contract is concerned. His strength fails, his credibility takes a hard hit, and more and more Guyanese look at him and don’t like what they see.

It is the same mystery sickness that pervades the ranks of the PPPC Government leadership. There was no group like the onetime PPPC Opposition, and no leaders like the now President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo who were more contemptuous of the 2016 contract. Guyanese heard from no lesser lights than President Ali about the wrong end of the stick, and Vice President Jagdeo who shouted to the world all that was wrong with the Coalition executed 2016 contract. For sure, there are many provisions in the ExxonMobil contract that are harmful to the Guyanese people, their interests, and their destiny.

At different times, both President Ali and Vice President committed to doing whatever it took to change the contract for better for Guyanese. Both now shamelessly eat their own words, and hustle to disown anything that has to do with renegotiation. The reality has been that all three Guyanese leaders have taken offense at this newspaper for demanding that they be in the forefront of renegotiation of the contract. Specifically, contributors to this newspaper have been attacked and subjected to various forms of abuse for persisting with questions on the nation’s oil wealth in general, and renegotiation of its terms and conditions, specifically. This is appalling and does nothing to comfort citizens that their leading political representatives have their best interests at heart. Instead, the opposite has become apparent: we think that leaders in the PPPC Government and the PNCR Opposition are more committed to feathering their own nests. That is, maintaining their hold on power, or getting to it, by any means. By not prioritizing renegotiation, by refusing to identify closely with what is now a politically hated word, Guyana’s political leadership has given up, and leaves ExxonMobil to prosper extravagantly at the expense of Guyanese.

A serious and balanced renegotiation of the ugly ExxonMobil contract stands to benefit both Guyanese and ExxonMobil like never before. What is required is leadership honesty, and genuine political will. The honesty is open to all manner of uncertainty, while the leadership will is overwhelmed by distinctive dread and cowardice.