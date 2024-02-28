The Hardware Depot Commits to Multi-Year Golf Promotion Deal with Nexgen Golf

Kaieteur Sports – Chairman of The Hardware Depot Mr. Bonny Singh and top executives of the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) and Nexgen Golf met at the Academy on Woolford Avenue on Saturday to enter into a major promotional agreement that will promote the development of golf around Guyana.

As a first gesture of their support, The Hardware Depot donated a thousand Golf balls, yardage markers for the Driving Range and committed to supporting the Region Three Easter celebrations at the Westside Golf Course in Vreed-en-hoop.

Highlights of the partnership between the entities are branding of all facilities operated by Nexgen Golf and sponsorship of events for the development of the junior and beginner golf programme that is sweeping the nation.

“All my family have learnt to play golf as a result of the efforts by Mr. Aleem and the joy we experience is something that must be shared! The passion we have for our business mirrors what Aleem has for development of golf in Guyana and we will support him and his team,” said Mr. Singh.

The Hardware Depot is a fully authorized Grainger re-seller with over 20 years in business, and is possibly the largest wholesaler of Industrial and Commercial Supplies with access to more than 120,000 range of products in Health and Safety equipment used in the electricity, water, telecommunications, mining, manufacturing, construction and oil and gas sectors.

The Guyana Golf Association has, under the leadership of Mr. Aleem Hussain over the past two years, grew the sport to include thousands of Secondary school students, trainee teachers, members of the Guyana Defence Force and hundreds of first-time players.