Teams to join automatic qualifiers to be known this weekend

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition

Kaieteur Sports – The race to make the final cut to join the other automatic qualifiers in this year’s Georgetown zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Football Competition, will be staged this Sunday, at a venue to be announced shortly.

Widely regarded as the most famous of the street football tournaments in the country, the event is set to kick off on March 15, at the National Park.

Returning after an unavoidable hiatus, the organisers are pulling out all the stops to ensure that the hugely popular tournament makes a triumphant re-entry to the football arena.

Thirty-two of the top teams from Georgetown will vie for bragging rights and the right to be crowned champion over eight days of competition along with lucrative prize monies and trophies totaling in excess of $1.5 million, while an automatic berth in the national final is assured.

Guinness Brand executive, Lee Baptiste speaking recently said, because of the tournament’s absence for a prolonged period, they are just as excited and anxious as the teams and fans to see the unrivalled tournament make its return to the sports calendar.

“We are hoping that the tournament enjoys an exciting return, and it is played with the same level of discipline and keen rivalry that fans became accustomed to in previous years,” Baptiste said.

He revealed that to this end they have been planning meticulously to ensure that teams, management staff and fans who come out to the event, have a great time, a feature that is usually associated with the tournament.

The other playing days are March 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 and 30 with the final set for the 31st.

He added that this year’s zone opener will enjoy unprecedented media exposure, informing that all platforms will be utilized to promote the event.

Defending champions Gold is Money will be aiming to secure their third consecutive title, but they clearly understand that doing so will be even more difficult than before judging from the recent performances of some of the recently formed teams. However, if they are successful, it will make them the first team to do so.

Teams such as Sparta Boss, Bent Street, Back Circle, Sophia, Alexander Village and recently-crowned Mashramani champions Stabroek Ballers among others will be aiming to stop them in their quest to retain the title.

At the same time, there is sufficient proof to suggest a new champion will be crowned, but not many pundits are daring to write off the more established teams yet.

What is guaranteed is that fans could expect riveting action from the first night’s kickoff, while there will be giveaways to them throughout the duration of the competition.

Details of the tournament’s official launch will be released shortly.