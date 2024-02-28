Steven Persaud emerges victorious in thrilling Mash 9-Ball Pool tourney

Latest update February 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 28, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Sunil and Son Sports Bar in Mahaica played host to the electrifying Mashramani 9-Ball Pool 2024 competition on February 24, featuring some of Guyana’s finest pool talents.
The highly anticipated event witnessed intense battles and a display of exceptional skill from over 35 players vying for the coveted first-place prize.
The atmosphere at the sports bar was charged with excitement as Steven Persaud emerged victor in the Mashramani one-day 9-Ball Pool competition, symbolising the birth of a new rising star. Persaud, a standout talent in the Cue Sports Association, claimed the top honours on Saturday last.
His remarkable performance throughout the competition showcased his prowess and determination to secure championship glory. The action-packed evening was filled with nail-biting moments and close finishes.
The battle for supremacy saw Anthony Xavier securing the second-place position, displaying his skill and resilience on the pool table. Mark Singh, another formidable contender, clinched the third-place finish, adding to the intensity of an already closely contested event.
The competition was sponsored by Sunil and Son Sports Bar and Peerless Solution.
