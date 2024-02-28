Spinners dominate bowling charts, as 11 players record centuries following end of 3 rounds

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships

– Volcanoes (1st), Hurricanes (2nd), Pride (3rd) lead points table

Kaieteur Sports – Following the end of three rounds in the ongoing CWI Regional 4-Day Championships, Windward Volcanoes will head into the 4th round as the clear cut points leaders, with Leewards Hurricanes and Barbados Pride occupying the second and third place with action resuming from March 13.

After some intense action, mostly in the second and third rounds, teams will now have some much-needed downtime, which will be used to re-shift their focus and work on areas which were lacking during the opening phases of the championships.

Stat-wise the spinners have overshadowed the competition’s fast-bowlers, with some 11 centuries having been recorded to date, highlighting a tremendous start to the season.

As the 5th leading run-scorer in the tournament to date, Guyana Harpy Eagles all-rounder Kevin Sinclair ended the first three rounds with 241 runs, the most by any Guyanese player.

The West Indies newest addition to the Test team, slammed a career-best 165 not out, his maiden three figure score which helped Guyana regain momentum after a no-result to the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force and a tough loss to the Leewards.

Sinclair’s record century and his 6 wickets helped Guyana secure a massive win over the West Indies Academy, recapturing some form ahead of the upcoming 4th round.

Sinclair is also one of 3 batsmen to make a 150-plus score after the three rounds. The Guyanese leads the competition with the highest score (165*), with Jamaica Scorpions Chadwick Walton 163 and Windwards Kaveen Hodge 158* completing the trifecta.

Eight other batsmen including; Barbados Pride captain Kraigg Brathwaite, Jonathan Carter, Kevin Wickham, Sunil Ambris, Jyd Goolie, Mikyle Louis and Jason Mohammed have centuries to their name.

Only Kevin Wickham (3rd) with 313 runs, Johnathan Carter (2nd) 320 runs and the tournament’s leading scorer, Leewards opener Mikyle Louis with 343 runs with 2 centuries in the tournament, have more than 300.

The Guyana Harpy Eagles will also feel extra confident heading into the 4th Round, as their second innings 415 against the West Indies Academy prior to the break, is currently the highest total by any team.

The Eagles also have the second largest run deficit win, 221 in the last round. Oddly, Guyana are on the receiving end of the largest run-margin 273, which they lost by in the second round to the Leewards Hurricanes.

Veerasammy Permaul heads up the leading wicket-takers poll for Guyana with 9 victims, despite not breaking into the top 10. Sinclair comes in as the next best wicket-taker with 8 wickets to his name, tied with pacer Ronaldo Alimohamed.

Apart from Leewards Hurricanes fast-bowler Jeremiah Louis who comes in 2nd place with 17 wickets and Windwards pacer Ryan John (4th) 15 wickets, seamer Shamar Springer (6th) 14 scalps, the charts have been dominated by the spinners thus far.

Barbados Pride spinner Jomel Warrican leads the list with 19 wickets, Guyanese-born West Indies Academy’s Ashmead Nedd (3rd) 17 wickets, Leewards skipper Rakeem Cornwall (14), Pete Salmon (14), Anderson Phillips (13), Joshua Bishop (13) and Daniel Dooram (11) occupy spots in the top 10.

With a few weeks off, action will resume from March 13 and Guyana will be keen on capitalizing on their current form collectively and individually.

The Harpy Eagles currently sit in 6th place with 26.4 points, trailing only by West Indies Academy (24 points) and Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) 14.6 points, occupying the 7th and last spot respectively.

Meanwhile, Windward Islands Volcanoes will feel confident leading the table with 62.2 points, followed by the second place Leeward Islands with 45.6 points and Barbados Pride 43.8 points, round off the top three spots going into the upcoming 4th Round.