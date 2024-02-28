Opposition asks Auditor General to probe cash grants distribution

Kaieteur News – Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton on Thursday called on the Auditor General Deodat Sharma to audit a number of public expenditures by the government including the various cash grants and President Irfaan Ali’s pet project – Men on Mission.

In a letter to the AG which was shared to the media Norton listed the Men on Mission Programme under the Office of the President, Project, Government Buildings under the Ministry of Public Works, Community Infrastructure Improvement Project and Regional Economic Transformation which is executed under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, the National Pathway Workers, and grants issued under the SLED Programme and Small Business Development Fund.

Norton in his letter noted that, the Opposition has received many complaints from citizens regarding the distribution of grants and funds utilised that were allocated by capital expenditure. “In light of these concerns, we respectfully request that the Office of the Auditor General conduct audits to ensure transparency, accountability, and adherence to financial laws. Many persons have expressed concern regarding the distribution of cash grants. They have noted the arbitrary manner in which they were allocated and the absence of a proper paper trail since they are delivered in cash. In the circumstance, it is imperative that the criteria used for the distribution of these grants be ascertained, and that the list of recipients be verified to confirm that they indeed met the established criteria,” Norton said.

He explained that, “such an audit is crucial to determine whether the distribution process was fair, equitable, transparent, accountable and undertaken in accordance with the law. A request is also being made for there to be audits of specific capital expenditure projects for the year 2023. In this regard, a request is being made for the audit of project code 1702300 – Men on Mission Programme under the Office of the President. The request is being made to ensure that the allocated funds were spent in compliance with the existing financial regulations.”

Norton is also requesting audits into the awarding of “grants under the SLED Programme which is part of the Regional Economic Transformation project.” Saying that the aim is to determine if selection was done on “a fair, transparent and accountable process,” as this is vital to determine if the monies of tax payers was fairly, effectively and efficiently allocated.

The Opposition Leader went on to say in his letter that, “An audit of the Small Business Development Fund under the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce is also being requested. It is hoped that such an audit will reveal the methodology used in evaluating the recipients, and to also evaluate the measures used to determine if there is value for money since small businesses play a crucial role in our economy, and it is essential that funds allocated to support their development are allocated efficiently and utilized effectively.”

Another project an audit is being requested for is Project code 1214800 – Government Buildings under the Ministry of Public Works. Norton is saying that, “Despite significant expenditures, there is no visible progress on the construction of the office complex. This audit is necessary to ascertain the reasons for the delay and ensure transparency and accountability in the utilization of the allocated funds.”

He reiterated that the sole intention of his requests is to promote accountability and transparency in society, particularly in the management of public finances. “As you are no doubt aware, the Audit Office has a critical role to play in safeguarding taxpayer’s funds and ensuring that they are spent prudently and in accordance with the law. The Opposition trust that your office will give due consideration to our requests and take appropriate action to address these concerns. Thank you in anticipation of your attention to these matters of importance in a democratic society,” he concluded.

Recently Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo was asked about audits of the various grants and he responded by saying he is not going to commit to releasing the documents, since the Kaieteur News will find a way to distort the information. However, he did note that the accounts are audited on a yearly basis. The VP said that, “The records are there we account for every year for every cent that’s spent because we submit ourselves to the Auditor General the financial records for auditing and we have a proud track record of doing so in the PPP government.” He added that the audited records are tabled in Parliament to the PAC which is now chaired by the opposition. “The Public Accounts Committee and they can question any element of the public records including the ones that you just mentioned and they can ask for records of this. So, it is audited, and I am not going to commit to you again because you will distort it. You are just looking for distortion, so yes the accounts are audited, the public accounts and, the members of the Public Accounts Committee can request any information.”

However, Opposition Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul said “The Auditor General’s report is produced on the audited expenses that a government incurs, but it does not cover 100% of the expenses. What the Auditor General does is select a 10% of the expense by region departments and Ministries. That 10% is what is audited and produces a report.” Mahipaul said many times it can be found that important line items and important spending are missed. “This isn’t the Auditor General’s fault since the samples are selected by an automated system.” In order for full transparency into government’s expenses Mahipaul believes that the auditor general should be directed on what to audit based on the demands of the public.