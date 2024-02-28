MVP Sports outfit Slingerz FC

Kaieteur Sports – Slingerz Football Club and MVP Sports have forged a ground-breaking partnership, with the local apparel company set to supply the club’s kit and retail its merchandise at MVP’s Giftland Mall outlet.

The unveiling of the partnership took place yesterday, with Slingerz FC’s Vice-President, Rawle Toney, expressing enthusiasm about how the collaboration will elevate the club’s status as a professional football entity in Guyana.

Toney underlined the club’s mission to ascend to the summit of Caribbean football, aiming to establish a benchmark of excellence in Guyana while seeking further partnerships with corporate entities.

Having recently re-joined the Elite League in Guyana, the club is determined to succeed once more and set its sights on becoming a competitive force in Concacaf.

Toney acknowledged the ambition of this goal, stressing the dedication required to realize it.

He stated, “Slingerz FC aims to lead the way in Guyana, both on and off the field, and our partnership with MVP Sports marks the initial phase of several initiatives we plan to implement as a professional football organization.”

In the upcoming days, fan jerseys for men, women, and children will be launched at MVP Sports, priced at $5,000 each, marking a pioneering achievement in Guyana.

These merchandise items are expected to be available for the club’s second match on Tuesday, March 5, against Fruta Conquerors at the Guyana Football Federation National Training Centre in Providence, starting at 19:00h.

Toney highlighted the significance of this milestone for the club, stating, “It’s rare to find local team jerseys in stores across Guyana, and we take pride in leading the way in this regard. I hope other clubs or sporting disciplines can follow suit.”

Managing Director of MVP Sports, Ian Ramdeo, further indicated that fan gear and mechanise are “big ways” for clubs in Guyana to earn revenue.

“Many people would be pleasantly surprised to know there is a demand out there regardless of which sport, team, or athlete, you have supporters. Even though we may think Guyana is small and not developed in that area, there are still opportunities for clubs, teams, and organizations to earn additional revenue”, Ramdeo highlighted.

Curtez Kellman, a member of the Golden Jaguars who suits up for Slingerz FC, expressed gratitude to Ramdeo and MVP Sports for their ongoing support of sports in Guyana.

Kellman expressed excitement about the partnership, especially the opportunity for local fans to purchase the team’s jersey at the Giftland store.

Slingerz FC, the inaugural champions of the Elite League, made a triumphant return with a seven-goal victory over Monedderlust Football Club in the opening match on Sunday.