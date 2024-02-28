GCB president meets with Guyana female squad ahead of CWI Women’s tournament

Kaieteur Sports – President of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Bissoondyal Singh met with the Senior Women’s national team ahead of their departure for the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Women’s tournament. The CG United Women’s Super50 Cup and the Blaze T20 tournaments will bowl off from March 4 and March 16, respectively in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Singh, who met with the ladies on Sunday, wished them the best as they will be facing some tough competition on the road. He urged them to remain positive and put their best performances out, come game time.

The GCB president gave his complete support to the team ahead of their assignments, further reassuring them that all of Guyana will be behind them as they seek to bring home both, if not one of the two titles owned by Barbados. Mr Singh also gifted several players in the team cricket gear including Essequibian Yonnette Welcome, who received a full kitbag. Welcome is the second player from Warapoka, Essequibo, to represent Guyana at any level; the first player was last year’s Guyana under-17 pacer Damian Joseph.

The Hayley Matthews led Barbados are defending Champs for both Super50 and T20 tournaments and on paper, have arguably the strongest team apart from Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Ladies.

Meanwhile, a strong Guyana team led by Shamaine Campbelle which features a wide array of talent the likes of Cherry-Ann Fraser, Ashmini Munisar, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Nyia Latchman, Naomi Barkoye and others will be equal to the task; as it relates to possibly dethroning the Bajans.

Round 1’s triple-header in the Super50 Cup, bowls off Monday March 4 with the Guyanese ladies facing a tricky challenge when they come up against hosts, Leeward Islands.