Floyd Cumberbatch wins Trophy Stall Mashramani Draughts Competition

Kaieteur Sports – Floyd Cumberbatch from Linden emerged winner of the Trophy Stall sponsored Mashramani Draughts Competition Organised by the National Draughts Association. Floyd narrowly got passed Jiaram (current champion on the 100 square board) by one point. He ended up on 30 points, with Jiaram on 29. Steve Bacchus was also was close on points, he finished on 28 points taking the third spot. Navin Meighbarran amassed 25 points to finish fourth.

The competition was played at the Transport Sports Club and the games were contested on the 64 and 100 square boards. Before the start, a certificate of recognition was presented to Dr. Ivor English, President of Transport Sports Club, as a Draughts club was formed within Transport Sports Club. Paul D’Anjou, vice president of the National Draughts Association, did the honours of presenting the Certificate. Paul also presented trophies to the winning participants. As usual a toast of wine, product of GT WINES was used at the presentation.

The National Draughts Association extends gratitude to Mr. Ramesh Sunich proprietor of Trophy Stall Bourda Market for sponsoring this competition and Dr. Ivor English for arranging the venue.