Youth granted bail for alleged armed robbery

Kaieteur News – Two youths on Monday were placed on $100,000 bail each when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a Robbery Under Arms (RUA) charge committed on Gregory Collins.

Joshua Craig, 19, of Lot 47 Bent Street, Georgetown, and Anil Persaud, 18, of Lot 75 ‘C’ Field, Sophia, a father of one, both made their first court appearance before Magistrate Rhondel Weever, where the RUA charge was read to them.

The duo pleaded not guilty to the charge that alleged that on February 22, 2024, at Leopold Street, Georgetown, whilst armed with a gun, they robbed Collins of an iPhone mini valued $60,000 and a wallet valued $2000.

The prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that the victim’s phone was found in Craig’s front right side pants pocket and noted that the phone was recovered shortly after the incident.

Bail was also objected to based on the fact that Craig has a pending matter before the court for a similar offence. Additionally, bail was also objected on the nature and gravity of the offence the duo was charged for.

During the court proceedings, the duo refuted the accusations leveled against them. Further, Craig denied that the police found the stolen phone in his possession.

A frustrated Persaud who was moved to tears told the court that he was not involved in the crime. He explained that when the police found the stolen articles, he was not in the building.

He said, “Mi ain’t do nothing mums.”

Meanwhile, Magistrate Weever placed Persaud and Craig on bail because the identification parole was not properly conducted. Notwithstanding granting bail to the accused, the Magistrate warned both men that bail would be revoked should they disobey the law.

The accused are scheduled to return to court on March 18, 2024 for statements and fixtures.