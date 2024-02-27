Wildfires rip through farmlands in Lethem

Kaieteur News – Fueled by dry and windy conditions, wildfires are destroying farmlands in Nappi Village, Central Rupununi Region Nine.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said that it is monitoring the situation.

“The fire began yesterday (last Friday) at approximately 8:30 a.m. and has been fueled by dry and windy conditions”, the GFS stated. Efforts, according to the firefighting agency, are being closely coordinated to ensure the safety of residents and effective management of the ongoing fire.

“Though the terrain hinders fire tenders’ access to the mountainous area, village Toshaos and fire personnel have been transporting black tanks of water to the scene to aid in extinguishing the blaze while continuing to monitor it”, the GFS stated.

On Saturday, staff from the Regional Administration and the Agriculture Department distributed emergency relief supplies on behalf of the Regional Democratic Council Region Nine to the villagers of Nappi, Central Rupununi.

According to reports, the wildfires ravaged the savannahs and farmlands in that area. Three large storage tanks were reportedly distributed along with long boots, food hampers, fuel for tractors and a water pump to equip the residents with the tools necessary to contain the fires. Thereby preventing them from causing major damages.

Residents were urged to avoid setting fires in the open savannah and farmlands without monitoring them as these can quickly spiral out of control during the current dry spells, putting residents and wildlife at risk.