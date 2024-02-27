Tudor’s ‘five’ guides Slingerz FC to dominant 7-0 win over Monedderlust

– GDF makes successful start to defence

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) KFC Elite League got off an entertaining start on Sunday evening, with former champions, Slingerz FC, dominating Monedderlust FC 7 – 0, while defending champions, Guyana Defence Force (GDF) were made to toil for their 2 – 1 win over Santos FC.

For Slingerz FC, the victory marked a significant statement, especially after their previous defeat against the same team with a narrow margin of 1 – 0 in the Elite League’s promotion tournament.

Additionally, for their Jamaican coach, Alex Thomas, it signalled a promising beginning to his tenure as the first non-Guyanese to lead a team in the country’s top-flight league.

The spotlight of the evening was on Marcus Tudor, who delivered an impressive performance by scoring five goals for Slingerz FC, firmly establishing himself as a front runner for the league’s top-goal-scorer accolade.

Tudor displayed remarkable determination throughout the match, forming a cohesive partnership with the club’s recent addition, Gabriel de Souza, who was signed from Rio Branco Atlético Clube in Espírito Santo, Brazil.

Scoring in the ninth, 23rd, and 29th minutes, Tudor showcased his prowess as a former Milerock FC player, consistently posing a threat to the Monedderlust keeper and creating numerous scoring opportunities.

With Tudor’s hat-trick securing a commanding 3 – 0 lead for Slingerz FC at halftime, the team demonstrated their dominance on the field.

In the second half, the agile young forward picked up where he left off before the break, with another assist from de Souza just three minutes into the half.

Shortly before being substituted, Tudor was brought down in the penalty area, leading to referee Colin Abel pointing to the spot. Tudor calmly converted the penalty, netting his fifth goal of the night before making way for Jamal Perriera.

Coach Thomas made strategic substitutions, bringing in Dominique Bobb, Darron Niles, Ricardo Halley, and Clive Nobrega for Curtez Kellman, Simeon Moore, and de Souza, injecting fresh energy into Slingerz FC’s already formidable attack.

The substitutions proved effective, with Niles finding the net in the 76th minute and Halley adding another goal in the 90th minute, sealing a dominant victory for Slingerz FC and earning three crucial points to kick-start their campaign.

Despite Marcus Tudor’s outstanding performance, Coach Thomas was quick to praise the collective effort of his team, pointing to their dedication to the game plan and flawless execution on the field.

“The key to tonight’s win was the players adhering to the objective and executing the game plan,” remarked Thomas. “I want to congratulate the entire Slingerz team. Starting with a win sets a positive tone for us and allows us to focus on the next challenge. The team demonstrated organization and patience both in possession and during transitions, which were crucial elements.”

While acknowledging Tudor’s exceptional contribution, Coach Thomas highlighted his commitment to nurturing the young player’s development throughout the season.

“Marcus’s performance was impressive. However, as a young player, I aim to support his growth gradually. Scoring five goals is a significant achievement for him, but I’ll approach his development step by step, focusing on enhancing his mental and physical capabilities. Nonetheless, he deserves recognition for his outstanding performance.”

Slingerz FC will face two-time champion Fruta Conquerors next on March 5.

On the other hand, for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Coach Joseph ‘Bill’ Wilson initiated their title defence campaign with a determined performance against Santos FC.

Ryan Hackett scored for GDF just before halftime, giving them the lead, while Malcolm Miggins extended their advantage in the 58th minute.

Although Santos FC managed to score through Ryan Dowding in the 78th minute, signalling a potential comeback, GDF’s defence held firm, securing a hard-fought 2 – 1 victory.

The excitement of the GFF/KFC Elite League continues with another doubleheader scheduled tonight at the National Training Centre (NTC), starting at 6:00 pm.